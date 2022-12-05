'Married at First Sight' Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'

Calling all Married at First Sight fans!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4.

The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves.

As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in together. At the end of the season, the couples will have to make a decision about whether they want to remain married or get a divorce.

Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

However, this season includes "more romance and intense stakes" as well as a "shocking twist" when one woman's husband "makes an indecent proposal" to another man's wife, according to the network.

The singles will receive guidance from returning guest experts DeVon Franklin, a New York Times bestselling author and relationship advisor, and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples therapy, as well as Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper.

This season will also feature three additional episodes titled "Beyond Decision Day," where cameras will document the aftermath of Decision Day, and what happens when the experiment ends and real life begins.

Clint and Gina. Matthew Kahn Photography

Following each season 16 episode, there will be new episodes of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, where the cast will be giving the inside scoop to host Keshia Knight Pulliam. The after-show will debut immediately after the season premiere.

Additionally, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper will be giving their viewpoints on the series most dramatic scenes on their new 20-episode digital series, MAFS: Relationship Rewind.

Domynique and Mackinley. Haley Maria Smith Photography

Prior to the season 16 premiere, fans can get an inside look at the show's matching making process with the MAFS: Matchmaking Special, premiering Dec. 28. Host Kevin Frazer will show "the intense process that goes into matching the five Nashville couples who will get married at first sight," the network says.

The next night, the network will air the MAFS: Kick-Off Special with Frazer back to "discuss and debate" the five newly matched MAFS couples with a group of superfans. The special will also feature exclusive sneak peeks into the season's upcoming episodes and life updates from former MAFS favorites.

Christopher and Nicole. Haley Maria Smith Photography

In October, PEOPLE unveiled the exclusive first look at the 10 hopeful singles featured on the upcoming season of MAFS.

The new batch of episodes will document the relationships of Airris and Jasmine, Christopher and Nicole, Clint and Gina, Mackinley and Domynique, and Shaquille and Kirsten.

Airris and Jasmine. Haley Maria Smith Photography

Season 16 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres on Jan. 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.