Married at First Sight Recap: Lindsey Georgoulis Shares Her 'Strong First Impressions' of New Couples

In her season 15 premiere recap, the MAFS alum predicts which of the new couples will last — and which one is likely "going up in flames"

Lindsey Georgoulis appeared on Married at First Sight's 14th season, which took place in Boston and aired earlier this year. Though she was married to Mark Maher at the time, the pair have since split. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Georgoulis gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's premiere episode and how she predicts this season will play out.

I am so excited to get a first look at this season's couples. As someone who had the opportunity to be on Married At First Sight, I'm taking a trip down memory lane as I watch these hopefuls prepare for a journey of a lifetime.

I love to look past what people say and read their body language. What do their homes look like? Who are their friends, and do they represent the same message this person is trying to relay? Are they different around friends and family? Do they present themselves differently in interviews? Do they seem to be too mindful of the camera, or are they genuinely being themselves and looking for a romantic connection?

Time will tell, but for me, I love to discover who someone really is by the way they interact when everyone is watching versus when they're alone. It always gives me such a clear picture of who's in it for the right reasons and who might not be ready for marriage. I have some strong first impressions of these couples, so here we go!

Alexis and Justin

Alexis reminds me of myself. She's used to being in charge and direct, and has a strong group of male friends. Justin is my favorite right now. He's grounded, down to earth, funny, and husband material. Alexis is his ride-or-die.

As someone who has a strong circle of men around her, I hope that Justin doesn't land in Alexis' friend-zone. I think, together, they would complement each other beautifully.

Justin wants to be loved for what's inside. He was willing to provide and work with his ex, which tells me he'll be able to handle Alexis' strong side. I think he needs time to process his decisions, so I hope his wife has patience, because at the end of the day, I think he truly is husband material.

The approach of a straightforward woman has probably been missing from Justin's life and I think Alexis is exactly what he needs.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy seems sweet, passionate, caring and lovable, but unsure of herself. I hope she sees her gifts without the need for someone else to point them out. I believe Lindy needs someone who will reassure her and give her words of affirmation and feedback. While I think she's a total package, my only concern is that she may be a self-saboteur, dependent on external feedback. I hope Lindy can find a way to channel her own inner confidence.

Miguel is the self-proclaimed romantic dork and I am so delighted to see this match. If he can find a way to complement her without becoming too co-dependent on each other, I think they will make it work. I love a goofy creative, and I hope Lindy is ready to put on the elf ears and head to Comic-Con.

I think that both Miguel and Lindy will feel comfortable enough to express their needs and quirky sides with each other. It's a match for me!

Morgan and Binh

Binh's frugality and desire for partnership is going to be something Morgan needs to learn to be flexible and understanding about. Alternatively, Binh will have to learn how to loosen up and have fun. Morgan's fearless and fun side should inspire him to try things outside of the norm.

If Morgan can be patient and accepting of Binh, I think Binh will slowly open up and start to explore new things and opportunities. He just needs to see it's worth the calculated risk — and that is going to take trust.

I'm putting the success of this partnership on both. Time will tell if they can defer the lead to one another and come together as partners.

Stacia and Nate

Sorry, you guys, this is going to be a no for me. This couple isn't making it to the one-month mark. I don't see any possible way that this pairing is going to work out.

I do think that they will be the first couple to consummate and have sexual chemistry. I believe they were matched with the vision of a "power couple" in mind since they're both strong, outspoken and driven.

Stacia is cute, opinionated, hardworking and high-maintenance. Nate is also opinionated and high maintenance, however, I don't get the vibes that he will be respectful or kind. He seems so calculated in saying the right things and his behavior with the stripper was degrading. That will not fly with a strong woman like Stacia, and I can see her being turned off by his cocky attitude.

I don't think either of these two are at a place in their lives where they are willing to put others first and that's going to result in a power struggle where no one wins, and no one is right. If you ask me, this one is going up in flames.

Krysten and Mitch

Another no for me. Krysten is a girl's girl while Mitch does not appears to be a people person. As a sorority girl, Krysten cares about appearances and relationships — and that is not Mitch.

I think Mitch is going to offend Krysten with his tone and opinions, and they will never be on the same page when it comes to communication style. Mitch says he wants a strong woman, but I'm not sure he's really up for the task. He's also always talking about being inflexible, which gives me the vibe that he will always choose himself first.

Mitch, if you're reading this: please don't talk with food in your mouth. It was too much for me, and most likely will be for Krysten, too. A little goes a long way when considering your partner's preference. Krysten is a giver, an organizer, and a planner — and being with someone who is a taker simply won't work for her.

I don't see this as a recipe for friendship or marriage, but I hope that through this process, Mitch and Krysten do finally find the right one.

Kevin Frazier and Angelique, I hope you're keeping the trophy warm because I think I already figured out who's going to make it to Decision Day this season. I'm excited to watch this all unfold but if I were a betting woman, I'd definitely bet on these predictions.