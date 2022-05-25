The successful matchmaking series heads to the West Coast for the first time, with five new couples in San Diego for the 15th season

Married at First Sight Season 15 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for Lasting Love

Married at First Sight is headed to the sunny shores of San Diego for season 15!

The hit matchmaking series is returning to Lifetime on July 6, with a special three-hour season premiere — and PEOPLE has the first look at the ten Southern California-based singles hoping for lasting love, as well as the professionals ready to provide them with support along the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Relationship experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper will be joined this season by DeVon Franklin and and Dr. Pia Holec. Franklin is a Hollywood producer, New York Times bestselling author and relationship advisor, while Holec is a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy. Due to other projects, Dr. Viviana Coles will not be back this season.

Like with previous seasons of MAFS, after each couple ties the knot, they'll head out on a honeymoon, move in together and finally make a decision between happily ever after and divorce.

Ahead of the premiere, a season 15 "Matchmaking Special" will air on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. A few days later, on June 29, Lifetime will debut the "Kickoff Special" at 8 p.m. ET, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the new cast with never-before-seen moments from the selection process.

Finally, Married at First Sight: Afterparty with host Keshia Knight Pulliam will return Wednesdays at 11 p.m. ET, with each episode going behind the scenes to provides insider details on all the drama and romance.

Meet the the five hopeful new couples below.

Lindy and Miguel

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Credit: Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Lindy, 29, is a doctor of physical therapy, and Miguel, 35, is an associate medical director.

Lindy grew up in Olympia, Washington, and has had two serious relationships, one of which included an engagement. She has been single now for nearly two years. Originally from Manhattan, New York, Miguel relocated to Puerto Rico when he was 10 years old following his parents' divorce. He considers himself a serial monogamist.

Krysten and Mitch

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Credit: Madeline Barr Photo

Krysten, 32, is a sales rep, while Mitch, 41, is an environmental policy advocate.

Krysten was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is very close with her entire family. She has always dreamed about having children and starting a family of her own. Krysten was engaged four years ago and almost got married. Since then, she has struggled to find a genuine connection. Mitch grew up in Los Angeles and was only 3 years old when his parents divorced. His parents' relationship had a profound impact on how he views love, and he is terrified of repeating their mistakes. In the past, Mitch hasn't been one for long-term relationships, but is hoping MAFS will change that.

Alexis and Justin

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Credit: Mallory Kessel

Alexis, 29, works as a logistics specialist, and 33-year-old Justin is a digital marketing specialist.

Originally from New Jersey, Alexis has already been proposed to three times. Although she knows what real love is, she has yet to find her person and refuses to settle. Justin was raised in Mobile, Alabama, by a single mother. He considers himself a lifelong optimist and is ready to be the best husband possible.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stacia and Nate

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Credit: Mallory Kessel

Stacia is 37 and an accountant, while Nate, 34, works as a day trader.

"Unconventional" Stacia was born in Lynwood, California, to a young single mother. Her grandmother stepped in to help raise her and loved her unconditionally. Stacia refuses to settle and has been ready for marriage for quite some time, but she is admittedly extremely picky and has high standards. Originally from Las Vegas, Nate grew up with a single father and has always felt that his purpose in life is to find love and build an empire with a wife and family. Although he enjoys his career, he is struggling to find a partner to match his ambitious mindset.

Morgan and Binh

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Credit: Madeline Barr Photo

Morgan, 27, is a registered nurse, and Binh, 29, is an engineer.

Morgan was born and raised in Bakersfield, California. As a nurse, she has become adept at being flexible and knows to always expect the unexpected, which has prepared her well for an opportunity like Married at First Sight. She is at a point in her life where she is ready to settle down. A first generation Asian American, Binh's parents met at a refugee camp in New Orleans, after fleeing Vietnam. He says they fell in love at first sight and hopes to one day have a similar bond with his future wife and children.