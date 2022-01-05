PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for season 14 of Married at First Sight which shows the days of pure happiness for the Boston-based couples before the reality of their lives together sets in

Married at First Sight First Look: Reality of Marriage Sets in for Season 14 Couples After Honeymoons

No fairytale can last forever… at least in real life.

PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for season 14 of Married at First Sight which shows the days of pure happiness for the five, Boston-based couples, before the reality of their lives together sets in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Five romantic honeymoons are featured and appear to show some couples who are falling in love. Could it be possible for season 14 to have some long-term love stories? Season 13 had no couples lasting past decision day.

"This is all I need to have fun and be happy," says Alyssa, who marries Chris in season 14.

Noi, who is married to Steve, adds: "It's kind of like a fairytale. What more could you ask for?"

Married at First Sight Season 14 Credit: lifetime

But the infatuation with their partners and the Married at First Sight experience doesn't last too long. When the couples return home, there's drama, deceit and questions about how their love can last.

The first couple facing upheaval in their relationship is Katina and Olajuwon. In the trailer, Olajuwon asks to see Katina's phone. "Why do you have that?" he says. "You are married. Married, do you understand that?"

In a confessional, Olajuwon asks: "Who is he?"

Noi and Steve have their own drama, too. "Ghosting me for 24 hours like, no, that's not acceptable," Steve says.

Another couple, Mark and Lindsey don't appear to be on the same page. In the trailer, Mark asks Lindsey to lower her energy, before another scene shows them arguing over how to support each other. "I don't feel you communicate healthy at all," Mark says to a tearful Lindsey. "All I asked for was consistency," she responds.

Only decision day can reveal what the future really holds for each couple.