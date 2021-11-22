Married at First Sight Returns to Boston for Season 14: Meet the 5 Couples

Season 14 of Married at First Sight is on the horizon.

The Lifetime show is returning to Boston for the new season, set to debut with a special three-hour episode on Jan. 5 — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the 10 singles ready to couple up and say "I do."

The cast members have been paired by the show's relationship experts: Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana Coles. After they wed, they'll head out on a honeymoon, move in together, and finally, make a decision between happily ever after and divorce.

Ahead of the premiere, the season 14 "Matchmaking Special" will air on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The following night at 8 p.m. ET, Lifetime will debut the "Kickoff Special," a behind-the-scenes look at the new cast with never-before-seen moments from the selection process.

Meet the the five couples below:

Alyssa and Chris

Alyssa, 30, devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak, and she believes Married At First Sight is her opportunity to find the one.

Chris, 35, has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He's realized that he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends — and needs the experts' help finding a true match.

Jasmina and Michael

Jasmina, 29, knew early on that she had a passion for children, so she dove into her career helping local youth as an early childhood education teacher. After witnessing failed relationships in her family involving infidelity, and having gone through the same in her own past relationships, Jasmina says she's done the work and healed from her trauma — and now, she's ready to settle down and hand over the reins to the experts.

Michael, 28, has tried all the dating apps with no substantial results. A heart-to-heart conversation with his sister led to him signing up for Married At First Sight. He wants a wife and family and can't wait to find out who the experts have picked for him.

Katina and Olajuwon

Katina, 29, has spent the last two years on a self-love journey. She's always dreamed of being a wife and mother but has struggled to find the right partner. She believes this process works and is ready to grow old with someone.

Olajuwon, 29, is a self-proclaimed former "playboy." Now, he wants a partner with whom he can share life and hopes to have a family of his own one day.

Olajuwon went to school with Jephte Pierre from season 6 of Married At First Sight. When they reconnected at homecoming, Jephte only had great things to say about his MAFS experience — so Olajuwon was thrilled when the show returned to Boston.

Lindsey and Mark

Lindsey, 34, has always looked up to her grandparents' relationship — they've been married for more than 70 years. She also knows what she wants and what she brings to the table, and firmly believes the experts will be able to find her a life partner.

Mark, 37, has wanted to be married for years and has been on multiple dating apps, but only seems to have met women who aren't ready to be a wife. Nicknamed "Mark the Shark," he applied to Married at First Sight the last time the experts were in Boston and truly thinks the show will be his ticket to love.

Noi and Steve

Noi, 33, is known to friends as someone who loves easily and freely, a quality that has gotten her into some trouble in the past. She's choosing to embark on the Married At First Sight journey because she's tired of being let down and trusts that the experts will have her best interests at heart.

Throughout his life, Steve, 38, has had incredible examples of healthy, happy marriages. Recently, he found out his grandparents — who have been married for 60 years — had an arranged marriage. After witnessing so much love and happiness, marrying his future wife at first sight does not scare Steve. He's hopeful the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents.