Season 13 of Married at First Sight premieres July 21 on Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 Sneak Peek: a Bride Recognizes Her 'Stranger Spouse' at the Altar

Married at First Sight is slated for another drama-filled season.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at season 13, premiering July 21 on Lifetime, the five new couples matched together by relationship experts — Myrla and Gil, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose, and Bao and Johnny — are preparing to tie the knot.

"I want something that's going to last a lifetime," Gil says at the start of the new clip, while Bao adds, "I'm ready for love."

"I truly think this is my destiny," says Zack.

And this season, the experts headed to Houston to match 10 single will marry "a complete stranger" after meeting for the first time at the alter.

"I'm insane for doing this," Michaela comments.

Married at First Sight Credit: Lifetime

"This is a legally binding marriage and there's only one way out, and that's divorce," Pastor Cal Roberson says. "The risks could not be greater and the stakes could not be higher."

The clip then shows Bao prepping to walk down the aisle, "Physically I hope he's hot, and I mean like, really hot," she says.

Married at First Sight Zach and Michaela | Credit: Amber Charles Photography

"We the experts use science and insight from past seasons to match five couples who will marry a complete stranger," Pastor Cal continues before the 10 singles are shown being told for the first time that they will be appearing on the show and getting married in just a few short weeks.

"Oh god lets go!" Brett reacts, while Michaela says, "If only you could feel how fast my heart is racing right now."

Married at First Sight Ryan and Brett | Credit: CHRISWPHOTO

Next, the cast members pick out their wedding looks, celebrate at bachelor and bachelorette parties and get ready for the first of five weddings.

"This is definitely surreal, a dream come true," Rachel says — though not everyone is quite as optimistic.

Married at First Sight Bao and Johnny | Credit: Amber Charles Photography

"This could be an utter disaster," Bao says, as Jose questions, "Is she going to be attracted to me?"

At the end of the new clip, Bao is hit with a major shock: she recognizes her so-called "stranger spouse."

"I know him," she says. "Oh my god, it's Johnny."