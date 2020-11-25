Married at First Sight First Look: Meet All the New Couples from Season 12

The hit Lifetime series, on which spouses are matched by a group of experts, is heading to Atlanta

The return of Married at First Sight is less than a month away.

The hit Lifetime series, on which spouses are matched by a group of experts, is heading south for season 12.

In this week's issue, PEOPLE exclusively reveals the 10 Atlanta-based singles ready to say "I do" to a complete stranger when the show returns on Jan. 13.

The series follows each couple's journey as they go from nuptials to honeymoon to moving in together — all while chronicling the daily struggles of working on their marriage. Finally, after several weeks together, they must make a life-changing decision: stay married or get divorced.

Meet the five new couples below.

Jacob (38) and Haley (28)

Image zoom Haley and Jacob | Credit: LaJoy Photography

Haley, an account executive, is working to overcome trust issues, while Jacob, a senior IT analyst, wants to have kids soon.

Chris (27) and Paige (25)

Image zoom Chris and Paige | Credit: LaJoy Photography

Accountant Paige tries to break her family's "divorce curse" with entrepreneur and finance manager Chris.

Vincent (27) and Briana (28)

Image zoom Briana and Vincent | Credit: LaJoy Photography

Auto broker Vincent hopes Briana — an engineer who goes on three dates a week — will embrace his Dominican roots.

Ryan (29) and Clara (27)

Image zoom Clara and Ryan | Credit: LaJoy Photography

Ryan, a project manager, is ready to start a family — but is flight attendant Clara?

Erik (34) and Virginia (26)

Image zoom Virginia and Erik | Credit: LaJoy Photography

Divorced pilot Erik wants to find love again with account coordinator Virginia.