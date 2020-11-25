Married at First Sight First Look: Meet All the New Couples from Season 12
The hit Lifetime series, on which spouses are matched by a group of experts, is heading to Atlanta
The return of Married at First Sight is less than a month away.
The hit Lifetime series, on which spouses are matched by a group of experts, is heading south for season 12.
In this week's issue, PEOPLE exclusively reveals the 10 Atlanta-based singles ready to say "I do" to a complete stranger when the show returns on Jan. 13.
The series follows each couple's journey as they go from nuptials to honeymoon to moving in together — all while chronicling the daily struggles of working on their marriage. Finally, after several weeks together, they must make a life-changing decision: stay married or get divorced.
Meet the five new couples below.
Jacob (38) and Haley (28)
Haley, an account executive, is working to overcome trust issues, while Jacob, a senior IT analyst, wants to have kids soon.
Chris (27) and Paige (25)
Accountant Paige tries to break her family's "divorce curse" with entrepreneur and finance manager Chris.
Vincent (27) and Briana (28)
Auto broker Vincent hopes Briana — an engineer who goes on three dates a week — will embrace his Dominican roots.
Ryan (29) and Clara (27)
Ryan, a project manager, is ready to start a family — but is flight attendant Clara?
Erik (34) and Virginia (26)
Divorced pilot Erik wants to find love again with account coordinator Virginia.
Season 12 of Married at First Sight premieres Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
