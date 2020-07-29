As the couples are forced to grapple with the global health crisis, turbulence seems to arise between all five pairings

Married at First Sight 's Season 11 Couples Grapple with the COVID-19 Pandemic in Dramatic Supertease

The new couples of Married at First Sight are facing an obstacle in their newly-established marriages unlike any other.

In PEOPLE's exclusive supertease for season 11 of Lifetime's hit reality series, all seems well — at first — for the five couples embarking on an emotional journey from wedding to honeymoon in New Orleans.

"She's everything i dreamed of and more," says Miles, 26, of his new wife Karen, 30, as they go for a romantic swim together.

"We have great chemistry. There's definitely feelings there," Olivia, 30, says of her recent kinship to Brett, 35.

New Jersey native Bennett, 28, feels the same: "Things are going so well right now. I must have died and this must be heaven," he says of his marriage to Amelia, 27.

Image zoom Married at First Sight Lifetime

However, things take a turn for the couples — which also include Amani, 29, and Woody, 30, and Christina, 30, and Henry, 35, — once the COVID-19 pandemic strikes.

"Everything is closed. This whole coronavirus, it's a crazy situation," Henry says as he films a completely deserted Bourboun Street following the country's stay-at-home orders, which were first enacted in March.

"Interested to see how we're going to to mesh being together all day every day," Amani tells Woody.

As the couples are forced to grapple with the global health crisis, turbulence seems to arise between all five pairings, as evident in the plethora of tears shed.

"I never wanted to get a divorce," says Karen, alluding to trouble between her and Miles.

"I just got home, and Brett has moved out," a tear-eyed Olivia says to the camera.

At the end of the supertease, pastor Calvin Robertson puts the contestants on the spot as he speaks to them one-on-one remotely, likely due to the pandemic.

"Are you saying you're breaking up your marriage today?" he asks.