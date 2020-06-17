Married at First Sight Season 11 Cast Revealed: Meet the 5 New Couples

The return of Married at First Sight is just a month away.

Ahead of the season 11 premiere, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the five new couples who will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger.

The upcoming season, set in New Orleans and premiering July 15, will feature 17 two-hour episodes to capture each couple’s emotional journey from wedding to honeymoon to the daily struggles of working on their marriage.

Additionally, Lifetime has ordered more episodes of the self-shot spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, also produced by Kinetic Content. The stories of nine fan-favorite couples from the franchise navigating the coronavirus pandemic will continue its run this summer, moving to Thursdays in July.

Meet the season 11 couples:

Amelia and Bennett

Bennett, 28, grew up in Montvale, New Jersey, and is the artistic director of a theater company. Bennett, who has sought a life partner for years, has been through a string of bad relationships but is deeply encouraged by Married at First Sight's history of success with past couples.

Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, Virginia, and is currently completing her medical residency. Amelia subscribes to the idea that "you can fall in love with anyone-ish,” and much like her grandparent's arranged marriage, she really thinks it's possible to learn to love someone. She loves social experiments and thinks Married at First Sight is the perfect one for her.

Amani and Woody

Woody, 30, was born and raised in New Orleans where he is currently a teacher and coach. Woody is ready to find a partner with whom he can share the love and kindness he learned from his mother. He knows who he is and what he has to offer to his future wife and is eager for the experts to help him find that special someone.

Amani, 29, was born in Northern California and raised in Chicago, but moved to New Orleans to attend college. Amani is passionate about her work in the non-profit sector and aspires to open a non-profit organization working with the youth. Amani is serious about finding a life partner to share career ambitions with, explore the world, and ultimately start a family.

Olivia and Brett

Brett, 35, was born and raised in Gretna, Louisiana. He recently became AWS Cloud Practitioner certified and excels in his career in IT. Brett has always been ready for marriage and is definitely open to the MAFS experience since he believes, historically, arranged marriages have been the primary means of matchmaking for the vast majority of human history.

Olivia, 30, was born and raised in Bossier City, Louisiana. After receiving her Master of Science in Nursing and working in clinics in Iowa, she wanted to be closer to home and moved to New Orleans for a position with a comprehensive stroke center. Having worked hard in her career, Olivia is ready to dedicate the same time and effort in a relationship.

Christina and Henry

Henry, 35, was born and raised in Arabi, Louisiana. He currently works as a clinical recruiter and enjoys the career he's established. Henry is looking for a partner to settle down with and feels he's tried every approach possible but has been unsuccessful. The dating apps have been disappointing, and his friends and colleagues have no one else to introduce him to. Henry is interested in Married at First Sight because he believes the experiment will be beneficial in many ways — and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he'd be crazy to pass up.

Born in Houma, Louisiana, Christina, 30, was raised by a single mother and never really knew her biological father. The flight attendant recently got out of a five-year relationship and hasn't put much effort into dating or finding a partner. She is eager for the Married at First Sight experiment because she knows the experts are willing to do the work for her so she can settle happily into a relationship with her perfect match.

Karen and Miles

Miles, 26, was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He has always been passionate about education and loves working with children and young adults. Miles is looking for a wife, but feels like his options are limited and thinks Married at First Sight is the perfect opportunity to be connected with a partner he would not ordinarily come across. Miles not only has faith in the experts, but trusts the process.

Karen, 30, grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has been working as a Consultant in New Orleans ever since she graduated. Karen has been single for five years and finds dating to be quite difficult. Karen is ready to get Married at First Sight because she believes the experts will find the right man who has been eluding her all this time.