Sex, Love and Lies: Inside Married at First Sight's Explosive Tenth Season

First comes marriage, then comes love — then comes all the drama.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look at the rest of Married at First Sight‘s tenth season, and there’s no shortage of fighting and tears for the five couples hoping to find their happily ever after.

While some couples appear to have sexual chemistry from the start — “We did a thing,” says Katie Conrad as she and her new husband Derek Sherman cuddle in bed — others, like Meka Jones and her husband Michael Watson battle over getting intimate.

Image zoom Katie and Derek A&E Networks

Image zoom Meka and Michael A&E Networks

Meanwhile, newlyweds Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd fight over their careers (“It wasn’t really clarified that traveling for work was going to be, like, every week,” Studer tells her husband.)

And still, in some of the juiciest moments of the super tease, the newlyweds’ trust is fully tested as Mindy Shiben receives a cryptic phone call from her best friend seemingly about her husband, Zach Justice, and Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid fight over nights out.

Image zoom Jessica and Austin A&E Networks

Image zoom Mindy and Zach A&E Networks

Image zoom Taylor and Brandon A&E Networks

All 10 singles this season are based in Washington, D.C., and as always, a panel of experts — family therapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson — will guide the newlyweds through their marriages.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.