MAFS' Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Are Getting Divorced: 'It's Better to Go Our Separate Ways'

Married at First Sight's Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus have decided to split.

"After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

"It's not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly. Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."

Ryan, 29, and Clara, 27, appeared on season 12 of Married at First Sight, which aired earlier this year. They were one of the few couples to remain together after the show.

Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Credit: Lifetime

During the season, which was produced by Kinetic Content, the couple faced intimacy issues, disagreeing on how they give and receive affection. Clara wanted to hear Ryan say "I love you" and heat things up in the bedroom, and Ryan shared that he was hesitant because he had never been in love before.

Despite their differences, the couple remained committed to working on their relationship — opting to stay together on decision day.

Ryan and Clara shared positive updates about their marriage during the season 12 reunion. They did not say whether they'd been physically intimate, but Ryan did say that he loved Clara.

In May, Ryan shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing: "No one will ever know our love story, because it's ours, it's a moment in time that we'll hold on to that no one else can have. No camera, no TV, no one else - just us, the only way we would want it."