Married at First Sight Recap: Shawniece Jackson, Jephte Pierre React to Couples' 'Bright' Futures

In their recap, the MAFS alums also share what they think could be their "biggest concern" for each pair of newlyweds after they say "I do"

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre met and wed on Married at First Sight's 6th season, which took place in Boston, and aired in 2018. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Jackson and Pierre give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode and which couples they anticipate experiencing challenges along the way.

This week's Married At First Sight episodes followed the group at their weddings!

Four of the couples were able to walk down the aisle, while one couple unfortunately had to postpone due COVID. Hopefully, Binh is okay! We know Morgan is disappointed that she must wait a little bit longer.

As for the couples who were able to get married, they all looked amazing.

Krysten and Mitch

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Krysten and Mitch | Credit: Madeline Barr Photo

First up was Mitch and Krysten — and fortunately for Krysten, Mitch seemed to be everything she's looking for in a man physically. Tall, bald, and with a beard is what she wanted and that's what she got.

Unfortunately, Mitch didn't seem to care much for how she looked. He stated she looked amazing and understands that this is their wedding, but he doesn't seem to be into the superficial aspect of her appearance. (Not that he was calling her superficial, but it seemed more like he just wanted to get to know the person she is.) We think if this woman doesn't align with his beliefs and lifestyle it just won't work. We get his perspective, but he still could've relaxed a little bit.

You can tell Krysten was starting to feel it. She was worried that she was more "into it" than he was. We give her credit for being self-aware and attempting to try to tone down her emotions. But you can't blame her — it's her wedding day and she's excited!

To be honest, we think these two are going to be perfectly fine. Mitch might need some time, but we hope that he doesn't take too much time or he might miss out on Krysten, who seems amazing!

Lindy and Miguel

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Lindy and Miguel | Credit: Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

For Lindy and Miguel, they really clicked and seemed to like each other. Our biggest concern is about what role religion is going to play in their marriage. Although Lindy didn't seem to make a big deal out of it, it really looked like an important part of her life.

We're really interested in how this is going to play out between the two. Miguel doesn't seem to care much for religion but was trying to be very respectful while struggling to find the words to explain that to Lindy's family. We give him so much credit for the way he presented himself to his new in-laws.

If religion isn't a barrier for these two, they'll be fine. They are at least off to a great start.

Stacia and Nate

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Stacia and Nate | Credit: Mallory Kessel

As for Stacia and Nate, the chemistry looks like it's there! Their friends and family were getting along as well.

However, Nate did have a lady friend that even made us feel little uneasy. We can tell that Stacia wasn't comfortable with the way his lady friend was talking to and about Nate.

Once they figure out their boundaries, we think they'll be okay. There might be a lot of leg work but it'll be worth it.

Alexis and Justin

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Alexis and Justin | Credit: Mallory Kessel

For Justin and Alexis, let's just say they are too hot for TV!

These two really kicked it off. The wedding was beautiful, and they seemed to connect the whole night. Once upon a time, Alexis did disregard Justin on a dating app, but hopefully that's all in the past.

They couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other on their wedding night so we think they'll be fine. The future looks bright.