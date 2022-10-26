Season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on July 6 and followed five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. This week, each of the couples open up to PEOPLE about how they prepared for Decision Day, their overall journey on MAFS and what they learned as they watch the season finale back.

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

Krysten: The morning of Decision Day, I had my mind 99% made up to a "no". Although I knew Mitch and I had made a tremendous amount of progress, it still felt only like a mutual respect and friendship. There was a lot missing, romantically speaking, and I was very tired of putting in the majority of the work and carrying the emotions of the relationship. I thought to myself, "If Mitch provides me with a romantic grand gesture today, and reassurance that he unequivocally wants to be my husband (essentially convinces me to stay) it will be really difficult for me to say no to that, especially since we are already married."

All in all, the experience showed me how strong I am, how I can do anything I set my mind to, and how much I love myself. I am the whole package alone — I don't need anyone in my life who isn't sure about me or wishes I were different. Mitch deserves the same!

Mitch: I was very nervous heading into Decision Day even though I had already made my mind up. I've struggled with expressing my feelings compassionately, so I really wanted to get this right and not say something that was unintentionally hurtful.

I decided to divorce because after two months, I was still not in it 100% with Krysten and she deserves someone who is all in for her. Of course, I am disappointed that my marriage didn't work out, even if the MAFS experiment is a gamble by its very nature. I know that this experience will help me become a better person in the long-term. At present, I'm still processing some of my own guilt and sadness over how everything turned out, but I suppose that's all part of growing from the experience.

Miguel and Lindy

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Miguel: Well, here we are. Some people call it Decision Day, but not Lindy and I. We agreed to call it "Vow Renewal Day" because we knew we were saying yes to each other and to our marriage. Knowing this alleviated much of my anxiety on an otherwise emotionally charged day.

The reason I said yes on Vow Renewal Day was simple: I loved Lindy and felt that our marriage was worth pursuing. Looking back on that day, I can already see all the growth I've undergone and all the growth I still have left. Marrying a stranger on national television is deeply humbling and throughout that humility, I learned invaluable lessons on patience, compassion, and, ultimately, love.

Lindy: The morning of Decision Day I felt at ease and excited. I was confident in my choice, and excited that Decision Day meant an end to the experiment and goodbye to the cameras. I chose to say "yes" to Miguel to honor the vows I made, and with hopes we would continue to grow as individuals for the good of our relationship.

The MAFS experience was extremely draining and challenging. Working during the day and filming at night was emotionally and physically exhausting. It's hard to describe the whirlwind of the experience because it went by extremely fast.

Stacia and Nate

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

Stacia: I was not able to sleep at all the morning before Decision Day. It felt like one of the hardest decisions I have had to make. Throughout the whole process I was very confident that Nate and I had no worries going into Decision Day. However, the week leading into Decision Day, I felt like I was starting to feel like we were not really on the same page and I was starting to worry that we weren't as compatible as I once thought.

I made the decision I made because I felt like I had to see this through. I wanted to give us a chance outside of the experiment. I wanted to see how life would be with no cameras, no one asking us to do anything or asking anything. I wanted to see if what I felt during the process was the same thing I would feel outside the process. I wanted to know for sure that I gave my marriage everything I had. I wanted to fight for my marriage.

Overall, I had a great MAFS experience. I gained so many great friends and I also learned so much about myself. I learned what is non-negotiable for me. I realized that marriage is hard but as long as two people are fighting for the marriage, instead of fighting each other, you can make it work.

Nate: I woke up nervous and emotionally exhausted. Stacia and I are good on paper, but I realized that for the last eight weeks, I've been focused more on reassuring Stacia and tending to her needs. I feel like I didn't get much of that. I believe we need more balance and accountability in our relationship because her ideas on marriage are superseding mine. I've also taken mental notes, not only on Stacia but also highlighted my own blindspots, and it's eye opening to see my own flaws during this experiment.

For me, eight weeks is not natural but I do believe I have a great match, and the pros do outweigh the cons for now. And for that reason, I said "yes" on Decision Day.

Alexis and Justin

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Alexis: The morning of Decision Day, I was riddled with confusion and an overbearing feeling that I'd be making the "wrong" decision. Despite these feelings, I knew that being uncomfortable had previously been a sign of growth for me — therefore, I interpreted what I had been experiencing as such. I consider myself a forever student, always learning, growing and making progress where needed. With this in mind, my decision was based on the concept that maybe I had stopped making progress because I had unknowingly stopped being a student.

The overall MAFS experience was very tumultuous for me — it is unfortunate that my light and love was transmuted many times into something that it was not. MAFS has taught me a lot about myself and the understated intentions of others. Nonetheless, I will continue to grow and glow in my own right.

Justin: I felt balanced the morning of Decision Day. I knew that I had given my marriage 120 percent. I knew that I had been over-accommodating for my wife. Going into the day, my decision was clear and not clouded. I didn't have any nerves because I was so clear-headed. I made the decision I made because I had already sacrificed a lot but felt that having the cameras leave, we would be given the time and space to build a better relationship.

The experience wasn't at all what I was expecting. I was hoping to have more expert guidance, and the speed of all of this was unnerving and impacted my marriage.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime and can be streamed in full here.