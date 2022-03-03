Married at First Sight: Iris Caldwell on Who She Has 'High Hopes' for and Who Needs to Put in Work

In Wednesday's episode recap, the MAFS alum is revealing her thoughts on how each couple will make it past their "rough spots"

Iris Caldwell appeared on Married at First Sight's ninth season, which took place in Charlotte in 2019. Though she was married to Keith Manley at the time, the pair have since divorced. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Caldwell gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode, and which couples she sees making it for the long haul.

Overall, the couples seem to be making the experience authentic by doing the work so their marriages can last. However, after only a couple of weeks of marriage, their different life experiences, values and upbringings are truly coming into full vision and creating rough spots for all.

For Mark and Lindsay, their strong personalities are creating a huge wedge in their communication. Mark is having difficulty getting his point across to Lindsay regarding her extreme "say whatever is on her mind" attitude. Mark will need some luck as he learns how to navigate honest conversations without it getting too hostile, too fast.

I believe Lindsay might benefit from role-playing and spending 30 minutes in "Mark the Shark's" shoes to understand his perspective. But instead, she's focused on steamrolling over his opinion, telling him what she needs but not showing that same thing to him.

I am with Lindsay, though — Mark's conversation about going back to his ex is a red flag for me as well. However, finding the root of that issue may help him move forward.

With Noi and Steve, I have such high hopes for these two. As the experiment continues, true feelings are showing and creating some differences. Noi shouldn't have ghosted Steve but she is understanding what makes him feel appreciated and how he prefers to communicate with her. I'm proud of Steve for stepping up and realizing his true feelings for Noi and saying it out loud. I just hope Noi realizes she isn't a mind reader and has to let Steve express himself before jumping ahead.

In my opinion, Jasmina and Michael need to loosen up. They are way too serious as people sometimes and have to shake it out. Act silly for an entire day, roll in the grass, skinny dip — they need some uncontrollable laughter! I'm glad they finally were able to do that this episode and I applaud Jasmina for opening the door to make it happen.

As soon as they both find an effective way to communicate — and Michael asking for help in that area was definitely a start! — I hope Jasmina will acknowledge that. I'd suggest they write their feelings out since it appears their tone of voice is becoming a reoccurring issue.

Jasmina has her guard up and Michael's somewhat breached her trust before. I thought he would have a hard time climbing that wall again until their major breakthrough, where Michael spoke about his brother. That moment brought me to tears, especially because it allowed Michael to be vulnerable with his wife. I want them to work so badly but I just think their communication is lost in translation.

Katina and Olajuwon are my absolute favorite couple. They are so real in this experience. However, Olajuwon is completely off the chain about his ideas of gender roles.

Pastor Cal already told him the 1950s are over. "Barefoot and preggo" is a thing of the past. His checklist of what she needs to do, regarding housekeeping, grocery shopping and preparing for "his" housewarming and "his" floor, are all ridiculous. Maybe he shouldn't complain and just do it with her! The way he talks down to Katina often makes me want to yell, "Sir, what are you doing in this relationship to make it work?" It's not all about him.

Katina is bending over backward and working so hard to be accommodating but she's losing herself in the process. Olajuwon has to take a step back and stop accusing Katrina of not being at a wife level because is he at a husband level?! It's not one-sided — Katina is putting in the work, but where is his apron to help?

I look forward to seeing her speaking her truth even if it means losing him. Until she does, he will continue on with his egotistical male dominance. I think he needs to be pulled aside by someone (Dr. Viviana, I hope!) for a chat. I have high hopes for them and believe a breakthrough is right around the corner. Fingers crossed!

I can't wait to see what the experts might have in store for the remaining four couples. I know this isn't easy, but the couples should remain open and honest each step of the way. After all, Mark said it best: "It's all about how bad you want it" — so they've gotta put in the work.