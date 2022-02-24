Married at First Sight: Keith Dewar, Kristine Killingsworth Discuss the Season 14 Romances So Far

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth met and wed during Married at First Sight's eighth season, which took place in Philadelphia in 2019. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Dewar and Killingsworth give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

We find the couples fresh off of a visit with Pastor Cal and we were anxious to see how they would implement the advice given. Shockingly (or not), it was the end of the road for one couple.

Only 11 days into the marriage and prior to moving into the apartment, Chris and Alyssa decided to part ways and we do believe that it was for the best. Alyssa consistently shut down conversations with Chris and never wanted to face the reality that she was married to someone that she wasn't immediately attracted to. So it was over before it began.

We do wish that she was able to put in at least a little effort to get to know Chris. Those first conversations are crucial and could've been the game-changer for really getting to know who he was and not what she may have heard from friends during the excitement of the wedding. It does seem that after speaking with the girls on the honeymoon about how she really felt, Alyssa was starting to get more comfortable with opening up. We were able to see that during the conversation with her friend when she came home. Unfortunately, not only was it too late for her marriage, but she also decided to add in a few "alternative facts" about the dynamics of effort given in the relationship, losing any sympathy on this end.

Overall, we do wish the best for Chris and Alyssa, and wanted to let the ladies know that if you're looking for a guy that can take it slow, Chris has the patience of a realtor and it shows.

Next up were Steve and Noi. We feel they've had such a great connection so far but the visit with Pastor Cal felt like a real eye-opener for Steve. We love that Steve always wants to put his best foot forward in showing Noi that he is "all in" on the marriage. After learning of Noi's insecurity of Steve being self-employed, he was still willing to compromise in order to make her happy — although it's a bit of a tough pill to swallow.

Noi seems to have tunnel vision with her concern about Steve's income and during the housewarming, it became the main topic of conversation. Even after Steve's friends reassured her that he has a great network and that securing a position in his field wouldn't be hard if he wanted it, Noi wasn't satisfied. There seems to be a bit of a disconnect in their views of money in general. They need to have a serious and open discussion of their finances. We hope that they are able to find a resolution and move beyond this issue. We would also love to see them work on their communication styles when in conflict, but it has only been a few days and we're certain it will come with time.

We are always excited to see what Katina and Olajuwon have been up to each week. Their connection is so natural and the vibe is always easygoing. The way Katina smiles when talking about him makes us think things are going pretty well.

They both appear to have great support systems through friends and family and the conversations they had with them gave great insights into both of their personalities. It's great to see how open Katina is to hearing her friend's opinions and accepting how they feel, yet still strong-willed and not easily swayed by them. It was also interesting to hear how Olajuwon can have a tendency to overthink situations to where he can begin to psych himself out. We hope it doesn't cause him to project any insecurities he may have onto his marriage.

Meanwhile, Mark and Lindsay seem to have so much potential but have been an absolute rollercoaster. One thing we've loved about Mark is how genuine he is in his desire for companionship. He truly thinks Lindsay is a great person and Lindsay has done a great job in showing how she wants to be there to support him in any way that he needs. But honestly, from time to time she can be pretty wild and off the cuff. If she can't reel in her wild side, she may just run Mark away.

They are at odds because Lindsay doesn't feel as though Mark has her back when she is in conflict (usually of her own making) and Mark feels as though all the distractions are just taking away from them truly getting to know each other. It was very upsetting to see the way that Lindsay lashed out at the bowling alley. It was very reminiscent of the way she handled their romantic dinner on the honeymoon when he'd tried to be open with her about how her actions made him feel. Only this time, the honeymoon was over, the insults were scathing, and the whole bowling alley could hear. They will definitely need more expert intervention than we originally thought but we do hope that they pull through.

Last but definitely not least, we have Jasmina and Michael. After seeing the disagreements they had on the honeymoon, it seems like they both have a habit of wanting to prove they are right, to the point that they are fighting some seemingly insignificant battles to do so. After their talk with Pastor Cal, we really think the idea to reset was a great help to rekindle that initial flame to their marriage.

We love to see the effort they have both put into trying to make each other more comfortable and to just be more lighthearted. The fun they had with their guests during the housewarming seemed to allow them to put the stress of being married to a "stranger" on the back burner and just truly enjoy themselves as a normal couple entertaining friends. We strongly believe that they are moving slowly but surely in the right direction and with continued effort, we can see them going all the way.