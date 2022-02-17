Married at First Sight Recap: Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Discuss Each Couple's Challenges

In Wednesday's episode recap, the MAFS alums are detailing how each of the couples had their relationships put to the test

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales met and wed during Married at First Sight's 12th season, which took place in Atlanta in 2021. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Myles and Morales give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

This week's episode has tested each couple's relationship. We're unsure of which couples will stay together in the end, but we're definitely rooting for... most. If you know, you know!

First up, we have Jasmina and Michael. Jasmina using her dog as an excuse to take "time away" is discouraging and Michael not disclosing roommate information is concerning. You have to be completely transparent and open with your partner for a marriage to work.

Overall, they should take a step back and try to get to know each other more. Their personalities mesh seamlessly. When they're in a good spot, things are great, but when they're down, they're spiraling. We believe this couple could work if they slow down and really try to understand one another.

With Noi and Steve, we believe they are a very compatible couple. Right now, we can see their main issue being a lack of compromise. Although our pets can be our babies, everyone isn't comfortable with a dog sleeping in the middle of the bed. This is something you have to get used to.

Steve is willing to compromise on the issue at hand by giving various "sleeping arrangement" options — but is Noi willing to meet him in the middle? We believe they'll find a way to power through and make a mutual decision.

When it comes to Alyssa and Chris, unfortunately, Alyssa has written Chris off since day one — maybe even minute one — and wasn't interested in getting to know him.

She tried hard to stay away from him while "trying" to be a part of the process. You can't say you're fully committed to the process if you're not trying to get to know your spouse. Other aspects of people can be attractive even if you're not physically attracted at first sight. Attraction can grow! We're absolutely "Team Chris" this season.

Then there's Olajuwon and Katina. Olajuwon is fun-loving, but can also be pretty intense. Demanding your wife to cook can be off-putting. This has to be a mutual decision.

We'd love to see Katina step up for herself and say what's on her mind at that exact moment. At times, it can be hard to do so, especially if you are trying to please your spouse for the relationship to work. Coming to a common ground is a must in this situation.

Lastly, we have Mark and Lindsey. I think we all expected Mark to be over the top when in fact he's the chill, low-key guy in the relationship. We love Lindsey's personality, but do understand that it could be a lot for her spouse to handle.

We hope that Mark can accept Lindsey for who she is, but are also in agreement that adjustments might have to be made with both parties in order to make one another comfortable and happy.

This season has a lot to unpack and we are here for every minute of it. We are also proof that if you work hard, compromise, communicate and lean into the experiment it can and does work.