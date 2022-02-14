Married at First Sight Recap: Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer Unpack Each Couple's Compatibility

The MAFS alums are recapping Wednesday's episode and expressing their thoughts on which couples are likely to last — and which may end in divorce

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer met and wed during Married at First Sight's tenth season, which took place in Washington D.C. in 2020. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, new parents Hurd and Studer give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode — and their thoughts on each couple's compatibility.

Wednesday's episode started with Lindsey and Mark making a lot of progress after ending on such a sour note last week. Throughout the episode, they continued to make a lot of progress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We really enjoyed the moment when Lindsey stepped up to help Mark in a time of need. Mark didn't know what was going to happen to his living situation at home, and probably felt it was way too early to ask for help from Lindsey. Instead, she took the initiative and offered Mark a solution. We believe that support should go a long way in their marriage.

Next up, we had Olajuwon and Katina, who went horseback riding and witnessed some of their differences begin to surface. Both were very vocal in what they wanted, with Olajuwon pushing for adventure while Katina was more reserved.

The part we particularly enjoyed was watching them identify the issue and confront it. There is definitely a lot of chemistry between them, so their differences could potentially balance each other out.

Noi and Steve seemed to be smooth sailing at the waterfall. They are our favorite couple so far. They seem to be enjoying each other and their honeymoon, which reminds us of the way we were on our own honeymoon. They are growing together and show each other a lot of attention. It's so special to witness and takes us back to those sweet, early days of our marriage.

Jasmina and Michael do seem like a good match but there also appears to be some tension in the air. They mentioned several times how they're working on their communication. We are very hopeful that recognizing the importance of communication will set them up for success. As strangers, there is still so much to learn about the other person. Patience is key!

With Alyssa and Chris, where do we even begin? Alyssa does a lot of talking about how she's a great person and is giving 100% but none of her actions align with that. It's almost as if she's trying to speak it into existence. She keeps repeating how she wants to live in the apartment for the experience — but not with her husband, which is the whole point of the experiment.

RELATED VIDEO: Married At First Sight Sneak Peek: Meet the Couples for Season 14

There seems to be a lot that Alyssa wants to communicate about, but has no clue how to do it and is so worried about how she will look doing so. This, unfortunately, reminds us a lot of our season.

We have no idea how Chris has been as patient as he has for as long as he has. We understand why he's not giving up because of all the hope you bring into this show, but sadly, we do see this ending before it gets a chance to start. And no, Alyssa shouldn't get the apartment just to hang out with her friends.

It'll be interesting to see how the rest of this season pans out. We are proof that if you put in the work, a beautiful blessing can come from it.