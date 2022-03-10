Married at First Sight Recap: Myrla Feria Unpacks Each Couple's Strengths and Challenges

In Wednesday's episode recap, the MAFS alum reveals who her favorite and least favorite pairings are thus far

Myrla Feria appeared on Married at First Sight's 13th season, which took place in Houston in 2021. Though she was married to Gil Cuero at the time, the pair have since divorced. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Feria gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and reveals which couple is currently her favorite.

First and foremost, I want to share that I was set up. I literally skipped all of the activities on intimacy, and here I am sharing my thoughts on season 14's couples... oh, the irony.

First up: Noi and Steve. I loved how Noi owned her areas of growth, including what she learned about that experience with Steve and how she will work on communicating better. I also love how Steve is able to articulate his feelings in a respectful tone that's clear and doesn't place blame, but instead shares how it impacts him and how he wants to help her.

The work situation with Steve is really a crux and I don't know if it's something that Steve is willing to budge on. Steve, we can pay someone to clean and cooking can be a shared responsibility. Most of us do this every day. And y'all already know how I feel about body shots, but they did look cute. They are definitely spicing it up and having fun together. Noi and Steve are currently my favorite couple.

When it comes to Jasmina and Michael, Lord, help us. Does anyone else cringe 30 seconds into their conversations or better yet, their disagreements? I wasn't surprised to hear that there has been zero intimacy between them. I do agree with and appreciate Jasmina wanting a mental and emotional connection first, but it's also been a month and there hasn't been any progress, which is concerning.

I feel they both have similar struggles when it comes to communication. Both their tones need to be worked on and I've honestly sat and wondered if they just don't like each other. I don't know what will happen, but something has to give. I just don't see them getting better at this same challenge.

Fast forward to tantric yoga: lord, can we never do this again? We are all scarred from season 13. Period. I held my breath this whole time and prayed there was no arguing. I loved the part when Jasmina said she hasn't felt a spark since her wedding day but does so now.

These two were my favorite couple from the start, but that has slowly dwindled. After this episode, my hope is now reignited.

Then there's Katina and Olajuwon. Um, Olajuwon, what are you trying to say, sir? All I hear is "cook and clean" like it's something he needs in his wife because she works at home. What I haven't heard is what he's doing as a partner for his wife.

I think he struggles to articulate his feelings, thoughts and emotions in a way that is clear and respectful. It could help if he identified what he needs instead of always telling Katina what she isn't doing. That can be very taxing on a spouse. I will say if Katina said that she'd clean half the floor, that's also not okay. Katina and Olajuwon just confuse me. I'm not hearing specifics of what the actual issue is in their marriage.

I'm glad Olajuwon acknowledged that he may have been expressing his emotions in the wrong way. Hallelujah! I wonder if they've done the "marriage roles and love languages" exercise. Just my two cents based on what we saw from their conversations tonight.

Towards the end of the episode, it looks like things improve for them after the intimacy exercises. I also don't believe for a minute they haven't been intimate. Well, I guess we shall see as time goes on.

Finally, there's Lindsey and Mark — and sigh. That's all I have for these two.

In all seriousness, I was glad Dr. V gave Lindsey that feedback. Lindsey's delivery when she shares feedback with Mark certainly has room for improvement, and I'll pray for the day that she realizes this after that scene from the last episode.

Lindsey has shown that when she is upset, she tends to react and say things that aren't always nice. Mark responds similarly but does a better job of stepping away. I do find it to be a red flag when Lindsey calls out all the things Mark is doing wrong, yet doesn't acknowledge any of her faults in the relationship thus far.

I hope Lindsey has been direct with Mark about their intimate life prior to sharing with her friends and Dr. V. I'm also curious to know what Mark has done for her or how he shows her he values her. Trust and respect are two things they can continue to work at, especially when they get into heated disagreements.

I'm going to skip over their intimacy exercise for the sake of everyone. I sense some shade in both of their one-on-one interviews and I can't wait to see the next episode. Currently, Mark and Lindsey are my least favorite couple.

After seeing the preview of next week's episode, all I have to say is: y'all, why are the girls getting to do all the best activities? We went to go smash things, but they got manicures, pedicures and aerial yoga? I was definitely on the wrong season, or better yet, they've been upgraded.

Anywho, in terms of ratings for each of the couples, I'd say some are at a 2 while others are hitting 9's. I did love seeing the guys' game of "best fall on the ice." Steve sharing he loves Noi was also the sweetest!

Last thought: Can Lindsey and Mark's energy be like this last scene talking on the bed all the time? I understand that it's hard to woo someone when you are consistently always in disagreement with each other. That preview is something else though, and I am hooked.