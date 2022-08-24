'Married at First Sight' : Ryan Ignasiak Breaks Down Which Couples Are 'Growing Together' in Marriage

Ryan Ignasiak appeared on Married at First Sight's 13th season, which took place in Houston and aired in 2021. Though he was married to Brett Layton at the time, the pair have since divorced. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Ignasiak gives PEOPLE his recap of Wednesday night's episode.

First, let me apologize to the readers for any tangents I may go on in this recap. I have never, and will never, fancy myself as a writer by any stretch — that may be very clear to some! — but this sounded like a fun task to take on, so why the hell not? With that forewarning given, let's get into it!

Miguel and Lindy had the honor of an opening scene this week. Per normal, Miguel went into depth about Lindy basically being exactly what he was looking for, and then some. The depth and character that they both are requiring is there. I loved the "oasis in a desert" reference, and I don't think he'll end up thirsty come Decision Day.

Domesticity: Not a word I have ever heard, but I am here for it and have confirmed it does exist via Google. Krysten discussed with her friend Joanna the differences that her and Mitch have when it comes to clutter and how they maintain their homes. However, things that don't check out on Google include an "antique bookshelf from a sewer in Vietnam."

Joanna asked if Krysten has brought up her previous engagement to Mitch yet. Spoiler alert: she hasn't, and has seemingly been a sensitive subject with previous relationships early on. It doesn't seem like a big deal to me but I guess we'll find out when more context is given.

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

Alexis video-chatted with her sister Amber and told her that her puppy nephew, Newton, was attacked and that Justin had sent his dog away for two weeks for training. Amber commented that Alexis may be opening Pandora's box with the "L-Word" so soon — and just so we're clear, I feel the same, ma'am! It was a good conversation from both, with Alexis not talking herself out of a "perfect" situation due to fear of commitment. She's not going to settle, but rather make sure that Justin is the right one.

I have to say, prior to this episode, my thoughts on Alexis were that "I want to be like her when I grow up" (Hypothetically, of course — I'm grown.) That sentiment remains after this episode. For me, thus far, she's the MVP!

Then we went to Binh working out because, well, Binh works out. Somebody get this man a silicone ring please! He spoke to his friend about Pastor Cal's visit and the things that Morgan was needing in the relationship. (More PDA, wants to be seen more for who she is, etc.) I get, and can relate to, the struggle from both sides here. Carl, Morgan's friend, offered some incredibly strong advice by telling her to put her walls down and that growth is pain. Everybody get yourself a Carl! At some point, they're going to have to get past the nurse title thing — and I thought they already would have.

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Nate expressed how he believes he's sharing his feelings very well, but Stacia wants deeper from him. He said he's going to seek therapy so that his actions are speaking volumes, and hopefully Stacia received it that way. Nate also revealed that he's concerned that if he gets vulnerable, Stacia may switch it up on Decision Day. I really hope to see this vulnerability concern tabled soon because it could start becoming a marriage issue.

Rightfully so, Mitch heard out Krysten when she addressed the previous engagement and it was handled perfectly. According to her, two weeks prior to her marriage, Krysten found out that her fiancé had been in another six-month relationship. Mitch assured her that he'll never do that to her and that's a wrap on that specific concern!

Don't be vague, don't be vague, don't be vague. Alexis claimed that Justin has been selling her "false dreams." The argument escalated quickly (those damn Nest cams!) In my opinion: Justin, you simply must take that L sometimes, my guy!

We're then taken to a short scene with Miguel and Lindy going outfit shopping for a housewarming party. You cannot convince me that Miguel doesn't have this attire at his house currently — I'm not believing it.

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Back to Alexis and Justin. She was looking for 90s candy… cue Tree. This was a tough watch for me, if being honest. The "I'm not upset with you" dialogue was some script-flipping actions based on the conversations I've seen the two share. Believe me when I tell you this, Justin: Saying "I won't say anything at all" and shutting down is never the solution. You live and you learn, right?

Then, there was a great scene with Stacia and Nate's friends. The vibes from everyone had a natural feel to it. He mentioned they've had the kids talk as well as a discussion on what they both want in that aspect/timetables. There was a great analogy of being a kid in school really trying but getting a C+. A friend's advice was just to express himself more and Nate was very aware of this. Stacia said she needs more feelings from Nate and he came across as very open-minded in his approach to working on that. Again, these friends seem so genuine and real.

Lindy and Miguel hosted their friends for a game night (Miguel for sure went to his D&D closet) and impressed nearly everyone on how well they knew each other. Clearly these two were putting in the work on their own time and making the effort with the "Deep Darkies." The issue of last name and health care coverage came up, which understandably are two big topics of discussion in a marriage. Neither seemed to want to compromise on this — but they will, they're Lindy and Miguel a.k.a. adults wanting a successful marriage.

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

Back to Binh with the best value tequila. Morgan wanted him to be honest with his friends about these lingering honeymoon issues, but Binh seemed more focused on winning back Morgan's trust with flowers and chicken sausage. You got this buddy! My takeaway was that Binh is quick to forgive and forget, and Morgan was pretty deeply hurt.

Back to the main event of the night: Alexis wasn't sure if they'd have friends over due to their fight. It felt like there was a lot of miscommunications with Justin. She preferred them talking within their relationship (facts!) but opened up to their friends about the problems. Alexis said she didn't want to be fake and pretend like everything was well. She received some sound advice from her friends about not being each other's enemies. But then, the pair got into a new disagreement about Justin being drilled with questions and not being able to answer any before being asked another. At the end of the day, people handle conflicts very differently and Alexis' family gave Justin the cheat codes for that. Maybe I'm bias, but I think they'll get back to the L-bombing soon… somehow.

Lindy expressed that the steps of having a joint bank account as well as her knowing where she's going to live after the eight weeks were what she needed to feel like they're growing together. Miguel felt that he's proving his investment in the marriage and I think we're beginning to get glimpses of it. Props again to Lindy on how open and raw she was with her feelings. Being fully authentic and raw is not easy, especially when in a scenario like these two.

Krysten made a huge mistake of buying plastic and not reusable Jell-O shot containers… be better, Krysten! For real though, I do give Krysten a lot of credit for how well she is adapting to this change, not just in lifestyle, but also culture. Going from an intense dance party straight to daylight outside threw me off a bit, but I digress. Mitch was not happy about the "useless creature that breathes loudly" and keeps him up at night but Krysten slept blissfully through it. She seems to be really trying to make it work solely because they're married. Godspeed!

Morgan and Binh. Madeline Barr Photo

Group interactions always bring out a lot and this one unequivocally delivered. I want the kind of love that Justin has trying to kiss his wife on the toilet… maybe I don't, but just maybe I do. Krysten told the girls her marriage is a 10/10 now compared to where it was in Mexico. I want to believe these two are entering a lifetime marriage. The guys are having all the pet issues it seems (could be worse, I assure you.) Stacia gave Alexis words to live by, telling her, "Give him time, be patient, don't expect people to change overnight."

Krysten said that she's Team Miguel, and I'm now super invested in that couple going forward. Miguel said it would be devastating if it doesn't work out. They're doing this right, y'all. In other news, Justin had a wet dream, Mitch wore an explorer hat and Nate overshared about desserts… I'm a big dessert guy too, but moving on.

There was more grounded, sensible commentary from Lindy, including how you can't change the past, can't change what was said and must figure out how to move past. Give that grace.

In the final moments of the episode, Miguel and Lindy spoke about the name change again. They appear to be seeing the "sides of each other that suck" and getting past them. Apologies were given, accepted and boom — we've got joint insurance!

P.S. Next week's preview looks absolutely insane!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.