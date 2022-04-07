Married at First Sight Recap: Rachel Gordillo Breaks Down Each Couple's Meeting with the Experts

Rachel Gordillo appeared on Married at First Sight's 13th season, which took place in Houston in 2021. Though she was married to Jose San Miguel Jr. at the time, the pair have since divorced. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Gordillo gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and explains why meeting with the experts is her favorite part of the series.

In this episode, experts are to the rescue — and boy, do our couples need some rescuing! Getting closer to decision day doesn't mean these marriages will get any easier. The rose-colored glasses come off and true colors come out.

Thankfully, we have the experts to help the couples ask the tough questions. I remember the experts being a huge help during the experiment, but will the couples think so? I have a feeling some are not going to like the feedback.

Steve and Noi

Their challenge: Getting on the same page when it comes to finances.

My take: It looks like Noi is not 100% comfortable with her situation with Steve. There needs to be full transparency and honesty with Steve and Noi. I feel like they are still trying to avoid any real conflict. However, it appears that Noi is quick to go to social media to vent. (Been there, girl!) Unfortunately, it's hard to take back anything said once it's posted and I wish Noi had been more understanding of Steve's feelings when discussing that incident.

One of the best pieces of advice I've gotten from the experts was to not make important decisions on temporary emotions. I remember holding in a lot of my grievances with my MAFS husband in order to avoid an argument, which then led to an explosive argument and almost calling it quits on week three. (I'll never see a steak and lobster getting cooked the same way again.) However, a lesson I learned was to express those gut feelings, especially when making important decisions in a marriage.

I really enjoyed this couple sitting down and taking the experts' advice on discussing a financial plan. So far, they are my favorite couple and they are definitely on their way to having successful MAFS marriage!

Jasmina and Michael

Their challenge: Building an emotional connection.

My take: I am so happy to see Jasmina and Michael really giving it a chance. Hitting rocky waters first in order to achieve smooth sailing is the way to go! I am happy they both understand the purpose of this experiment and are open-minded enough about truly giving it their best shot.

It seems that they were both on the same page when it came to their needs being met. Michael needs to trust Jasmina in order to open up, and Jasmina needs to know she has her husband's trust in order to be more vulnerable. This couple has done a 180-degree change and I now always smile from ear to ear when I see them on my screen. I have really high hopes for this couple!

Olajuwon and Katina

Their challenge: Understanding each other's communication styles.

My take: O really should be more aware of his tone. Even the way he spoke to Dr. Pepper made me cringe a little. I do not think he has bad intentions or that his tone is coming from a place of anger, but his frustration can sometimes be perceived as aggressive. My only thought on this couple is that I wish Katina would speak up more. It just seems as if Olajuwon speaks for her, so we don't really get that "united front" feeling.

Also, thank you, Katina! I learned a new phrase this episode that I cannot say out loud at this time but it has to do with being dizzy. I have never related more to Katina than I did in this episode. I enjoyed how open and honest she was with Pastor Cal. She was candid about how she tends to protect her heart because in the past, her relationships have ended and it was a very painful experience. Both Katina and Olajuwon seem to be a very strong couple and I think they are also on their way to a long-lasting marriage.

Lindsey and Mark

Their challenge: Listening to understand.

My take: They are truly the most difficult couple to watch. I always feel myself agreeing with both of them and they both make valid points. Lindsey asking for consistency and Mark asking for a more respectful way of communicating both seem like really reasonable expectations, but it always gets overshadowed by the volume and tone of how they express those feelings.

I really enjoyed how the experts dug deep into why they react the way they do with each other's communication styles and how they communicate with one another. If Lindsey and Mark can control their discussions and try to make them more productive and respectful, they could be one of my favorite couples.

Ok, but seriously, can we talk about the ending? The way the experts surprised the couples at volleyball was incredible. The look on Olajuwon's face was priceless. As always, Dr. Pepper handled the criticism with grace and really seemed to clear the air with Olajuwon in their conversation. This is something I would have wished to happen during our season.

I really liked how the experts came and gave their thoughts on each couple because we can all learn from each other's struggles. Sometimes we misinterpret the experts' advice, so I like how they came back to point out anything that got lost in translation. It's always my favorite when the experts come in. We all learn so much from these episodes because, as Pastor Cal would say, "Marriage ain't for punks!"