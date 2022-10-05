'Married at First Sight' : Noi Phommasak Wonders If Couples Can 'Resolve Their Issues' Before Decision Day

Noi Phommasak appeared on Married at First Sight's 14th season, which took place in Boston and aired in early 2022. Though she was married to Steve Moy at the time, the pair have since divorced. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Phommasak gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and reveals what she thinks the couples will decide on Decision Day.

This week, we get to watch the couples go away for a couple's retreat. This was a fun memory for me from my experience on season 14. It was a timely escape for us all to get out of our apartments and to go to a different place for the sole purpose of having fun. At this point, most of the couples from our season had a good idea of what they were going to decide on Decision Day, but then again, life is full of surprises — and that's what makes it fun!

I'm curious to see if the couples who I had high hopes for in the beginning of the season will still remain as top contenders after this episode. Let's dig into the highs and lows of this episode and see what unfolded.

First, let's start with the highs of this episode: The couples began the retreat with a prom-themed party at sunset. The mood was celebratory, drinks were buzzing, and there were yearbooks with photos of their journeys to help them reminisce on their experiences together. Considering the short filming period in the Married at First Sight timeline, the couples have already accumulated a lot of memories so I imagine this was fun for them to see.

Later in the evening, the couples had a playful awards ceremony, where they gave out "Prom Superlatives" to each other. Here is a shortlist for who the winners were:

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

Best Dancer: Nate (And from what I have seen, I'd say this is accurate.)

Most Dramatic: Lindy (Being dramatic carries negative connotations but I think she gives into whatever emotions she is feeling, and I think that is a beautiful trait.)

Most Emotional: Justin (The taller the man, the bigger the emotions. We love to see it!)

Most Likely to Save the Environment and Class Clown: Mitch (The subtle shade by Alexis is making me laugh so hard.)

Best all around: Stacia (I would agree, she is everything a well-rounded human would be.)

Biggest Gossip: Alexis (I don't know if this is an honor or a dig, but either way she wears that crown proudly.)

Most Likely to Stay Married: Lindy and Miguel (Fingers crossed for this one!)

Most Likely to End Up with the Most Divorces: Krysten (Cue the awkward silence as Krysten shamelessly votes for herself... and Mitch does not seem amused.)

Prom King: Miguel

Prom Queen: Lindy

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Now for some of the lows and challenges our couples encountered as we dig into the second part of this episode. The next day, the couples got some alone time to do activities separate from the group.

Alexis and Justin went to a winery, where we learned that they have been intimate with each other. They seemed calm and at peace, but it also appeared as if they still have some barriers to overcome. Justin admitted that he is concerned Alexis will give up. It is unclear where they both stand in their marriage. I think they both are hiding their true emotions from one another at this point, which makes me feel as though they both will say 'no' on Decision Day.

The next scene featured Mitch and Krysten playing archery together. They used this activity as a metaphor to "kill" off their big issues a.k.a. "pool gate" and "attraction". Krysten expressed her need to feel validated from Mitch through words of affirmation. We saw Mitch earlier in this episode start to understand what Krysten was asking for and I'm so relieved to see him adjusting his response to give her what she needs. I was not quite sure if these two were going to hit it off and thought they were going to be a resounding 'no' on Decision Day, but I'm starting to feel hopeful for them. Ultimately, it is all about trying to meet your partner's needs and I think they were successful in this interaction.

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

Next, we saw Miguel and Lindy as they hopped into a horse-drawn carriage together. Miguel started rapping in the carriage ride and I was laughing because Lindy kept interrupting him due to the distraction of all the cute animals around them. Miguel made it clear that he is frustrated by her interruptions. Earlier in the episode, Lindy was jokingly asking him to take a photo for her and it turned into a fight about how to properly communicate with each other. Miguel became upset because he felt as though Lindy's delivery was unacceptable.

From an outsider's view, the fight was blown out of proportion and the issue carried over into every activity in this retreat. Ultimately, they both expressed their frustrations, but they were both are unable to understand the other's perspective. These two were endearing to watch earlier this season. I thought they would say 'yes' to one another indefinitely, but I'm concerned his need to express his frustrations with her personality is going to diminish confidence in herself, and in the marriage. If they can find a way to effectively communicate without hurting one another, I still think they will still choose one another on Decision Day.

Later in the evening, the couples gathered together for a group dinner — but Miguel and Lindy were missing. We didn't see too much of Nate and Stacia in this episode but when we did, it was them playing with vibrating underwear, which they brought to the group dinner. I think this means they're in a stable place and that makes me happy. I think they will choose each other come Decision Day.

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

The episode ended with the group playing dodgeball. It began with a healthy amount of rivalry between the couples, but ended in tears. Things ended on a cliffhanger for one of our couples. Will they be able to resolve their issues with only two weeks left in the experiment?

I'm excited to see what unfolds in the upcoming episodes and will be cheering them on to their Happily Ever Afters... even if that means some will have to walk away from their marriages.

