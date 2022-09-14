'Married at First Sight' Recap: Keith Dewar, Kristine Killingsworth on Which Couple Is 'Not Hopeless'

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth met and wed on Married at First Sight's 8th season, which took place in Philadelphia, and aired in 2019. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Dewar and Killingsworth give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

For couples getting Married at First Sight, trust tends to be a ground basis when getting to know your spouse.

Morgan & Binh

Morgan and Binh. Madeline Barr Photo

We know Morgan & Binh have been having difficulties building (or rebuilding) trust throughout the time they've had together, but during this episode, we found ourselves admiring how brave they have been for still giving their best efforts towards the possibility of success.

Throughout the seasons, whenever there is a couple having a hard time, we always think about how it's such a shame that once they start having issues and reconcilable differences, that they allow themselves to get defeated and just give up. They stop the communication and once the communication stops, that is when it is really over.

We do respect that they have continued to give their all. And at the very end, Morgan flipped the script and decided that she did not want to be vulnerable and would not participate in the exercise. While it was upsetting, we could completely understand why.

We felt bad for Binh, but then again not really, because marriage is between you and your spouse and not your friends. If you tell your friends something bad about your spouse and then when you make up, your friend is still gonna look at them in a negative light because of what you told them a few weeks ago. At the same token, Morgan needs to create a safe space for him to speak. Nobody wants to talk to somebody that only sees things in a bad way.

Stacia & Nate

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

Whenever we're asked if we have any advice for those interested in getting married at first sight, our response is to be open and honest with yourself, your partner and within the experience itself as a whole. And it feels as though Stacia and Nate have done just that.

They have both already been very accepting and understanding of one another, and they play off of each other very well. We love that they are essentially both entrepreneurs and that one's drive seems to match the other's. We can always appreciate a power couple dynamic and will be rooting for these two.

Alexis & Justin

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Alexis and Justin have always been very patient and understanding of one another. Alexis was opening herself up to being more vulnerable in her marriage, and understanding that being vulnerable in her marriage can help to improve the marriage and not be seen as a weakness.

Justin and Alexis should create safe words for themselves for public settings to know how each other are feeling. It takes time to learn your partner, and it's not easy to read a stranger's face.

Krysten & Mitch

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

Mitch seems like he needs to pull his head out of his … and make his wife feel secure about herself. And Krysten has to stand up for herself.

But then during the visits to each other's homes, Mitch was finally opening up and we loved that! We saw glimpses of happiness for these two here, so it's not hopeless!

Lindy & Miguel

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

There is no doubt about it that these two came into this process ready for love, marriage, babies – the whole shebang. They almost had me concerned this week while talking to Dr. Pepper because even though they said everything was going well, they were sitting about five feet away from each other on the couch... At least they looked comfortable?

Lindy's face was stone cold when asked if they said they love each other, so I wonder if there was some contention with that — but by the end of the episode, they solved that. Their marriage is beautiful and blossoming, and we wish them nothing but the best.

This season is a doozy and we can't wait for next week's wild ride!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.