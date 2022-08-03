'Married at First Sight' Recap: Henry Rodriguez Questions 1 Pair's 'Romantic Connection' During Honeymoons

Henry Rodriguez appeared on Married at First Sight's 11th season, which took place in New Orleans and aired in 2020. Though he was married to Christina Crochet at the time, the pair have since divorced. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kayla, give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

In episode five of Married at First Sight, we watched the couples embark on their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. There, they learned about sex, love and even identity crises. Here are our thoughts on each couple.

Stacia & Nate

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

The couple started their first morning in Mexico with breakfast and tequila shots in the hot tub — but the tub wasn't the only thing that's hot! This couple definitely has chemistry and we loved seeing it. Nate's ready to take things to the next level physically, but Stacia wants to take things a little slower, sharing that she wants to continue building sexual tension with him. Enjoy it, sis!

They headed off to ride ATVs, where Nate was clearly having a good time but it seemed like he wanted to share his experience more with Instagram than he did with his wife. Can Stacia's "IG husband" learn to find the balance she needs?

We are happy that Nate is supportive of the postnuptial agreement Stacia brought up over dinner. Stacia seems to be in it for the long-haul, taking on Nate's last name as "Mrs. Barnes" forever.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Lindy opened up about her past engagement and beliefs on love. She said she believes love is a choice as opposed to Miguel, who believes it's more of a feeling. We love the vulnerability that we are seeing between these two and hope that Miguel will eventually find the feeling he's looking for.

Miguel also shared more about the struggles of his upbringing and his identity crisis, which led to his retreat into comic books and video games. Meanwhile, Lindy spoke about her experience coping with her parents' divorce. It will be interesting to see if these two are able to break their families' cycles.

To us, it seemed like Lindy was holding back sexually while Miguel was clearly ready — and Miguel was pulling out all the stops! He laid her down by the pool, hopped on top of her, massaged her back and even got a little excited in the process.

Alexis and Justin

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

This couple shared multiple kisses as they went horseback riding on the beach. Alexis also revealed that Nate has her "losing control."

While Alexis shared her struggle with vulnerability over dinner, Justin proceeded to drop the "L-bomb" even though she wasn't ready to say it back. Justin then got emotional while expressing that Alexis is his dream come true.

We wonder if he's coming off too strong, too soon. Thankfully the L-word and Justin's emotional reaction didn't completely scare her away!

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

What a rollercoaster.

The couple started off paddleboarding and seemed to have a good time. Thankfully, neither of them became a widower during this venture!

Krysten later shared her non-negotiable qualities in a relationship: passion and humor. Mitch struggled under the pressure of the experience and consulted his brother about not feeling the physical spark with Krysten.

Mitch was encouraged to discuss the issue with Krysten, and he brought it up with her at dinner that evening. Let us just say: Krysten handled that conversation like a champ! Mitch expressed to Krysten that he isn't feeling a sexual attraction and wants things to develop "organically". However, later in the episode, he made a move on Krysten, which confused things further.

Krysten's patience seemed to be wearing thin but they both agreed to be open and honest with each other, which we hope will help their relationship. Will their authenticity lead to a deeper romantic connection?

Krysten also made it clear that she needs sex or an "I love you" from Mitch, or else she is choosing divorce come Decision Day. Only time will tell for these two!

Morgan and Binh

Morgan and Binh. Madeline Barr Photo

Morgan and Binh met each other's family and friends at the wedding. Everyone seemed to be getting along.

The two couple appeared to be getting really cozy on their first night together and Binh expressed that he wouldn't mind a little birthday present when they saw the bowl of condoms next to the bed.

It's nice to see the two of them finally married and join the other couples in Mexico.

This season is certainly shaping up to be a wild one and we can't wait to see how things play out once the honeymoon is over!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.