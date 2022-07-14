Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings

In their recap, the MAFS alums also break down the issues in some relationships that "could raise some [red] flags," and which pairings they're most "optimistic" about

Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

In this week's episode, we watched two more brave couples walk down the aisle and say 'I Do,' as well as two more couples prepare for their big day.

Watching the weddings is always our favorite part as it brings back so many wonderful memories of our own wedding day.

Here are our thoughts on each couple after watching this week's episode.

Stacia & Nate

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Stacia and Nate | Credit: Mallory Kessel

Stacia and Nate finally met at the altar and it was an instant connection. Stacia shared how she liked "bad boys" but after seeing some parts of Nate's bachelor party, we are not sure if his wild side will be too much for her. Nate seems like he's here for the right reasons and ready to put in the work to make his marriage last.

Overall, we feel optimistic about these two. We think that they were matched well as they are both entrepreneurs and have a natural ambition. But, we hope that Stacia and Nate can put that same energy and drive into making their marriage grow and flourish.

Alexis & Justin

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Alexis and Justin | Credit: Mallory Kessel

Alexis and Justin said 'I do' in the previous episode, so we enjoyed their reception this week. We could tell immediately that they were both smitten with each other.

There was so much chemistry and passion. The wedding day was just the first of many adventures that they will share together, so hopefully that passion won't fade fast.

When Justin shared that he was celibate, Alexis's initial reaction was taken aback and then she blurted it out to the whole reception. We cringed in that moment, as he was being so vulnerable and it did not seem like she acknowledged or recognized how admirable that was.

Hopefully, they will be able to move past that hiccup and we can continue to see them grow throughout the process.

Lindy & Miguel

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Lindy and Miguel | Credit: Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Lindy and Miguel tied the knot and the excitement that they shared was heartwarming. We really like this couple. With Lindy being an over-thinker and Miguel being a fun and nerdy guy, they have a good balance. We would love to see his quirkiness rub off on her.

Lindy and Miguel's friends were the real MVPs when they shared their thoughts and insights. The advice of her bridesmaids to take time to learn each other and not over-think was spot on, and we hope that Lindy took it to heart.

Miguel's friends also said it best: "Don't shut down if she doesn't check all 12 of your boxes. You're dating in reverse."

We really want to see these two hit it off and go the distance because we can see why the experts matched them.

Morgan & Binh

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Morgan and Binh | Credit: Madeline Barr Photo

Sadly, for Morgan and Binh, their wedding was postponed due to Binh contracting COVID. It was unfortunate that he got sick but fingers crossed he was able to fully recover.

Still though, they were both able to experience dress and tux shopping with friends and family, where we learned more about their personalities.

Binh and his mom seem to have a good relationship. He also shared how he would like to be with someone who has a similar personality to his mom. We do not foresee this being a red flag as he's just a man who loves his mom, and this could be an indication of how well he treats his wife.

Overall, we are optimistic that the COVID delay does not have a negative impact on Morgan and Binh's first meeting and their relationship throughout the process. Morgan has natural concerns and apprehensions about getting married at first sight, but we do not want her to allow extenuating circumstances to overshadow their experience.

Krysten & Mitch

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel Krysten and Mitch | Credit: Madeline Barr Photo

We were able to follow Krysten and Mitch as they got ready to walk down the aisle. They seemed to be matched well and have a level of maturity about them. Krysten also shared the trauma of her past relationship while Mitch opened up about his past commitment aversion.

We hope that Krysten is fully healed from her past and that Mitch is truly ready for this level of commitment so they can go into their marriage with open hearts.

As Mitch was preparing to meet his bride, we saw another side of him. We are not sure if it was due to nerves, him having a short temper, or a mix of both. However, his reactions to some things, such as tying his bowtie and getting his haircut, could raise some flags on how he handles things in their marriage.

Lastly, Krysten shared some big news with her dad on the day of her wedding. We do not have a good feeling about how she dropped this kind of news on her dad, but we are hopeful that he will be there for his daughter and still be a part of her special day.

We're excited to see what happens for these couples in next week's episode.