Elizabeth "Beth" Bice and Jamie Thompson met and wed during Married at First Sight's ninth season, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina and aired in 2019. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Bice and Thompson give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

This is has been one of the most enjoyable seasons to watch for us. Decision Day is coming up and these couples have us on a rollercoaster ride, so we want to break them down for you.

Nate and Stacia

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

Let's start with Nate and Stacia. I want to to start with them first because I feel like these two have the most chemistry. However, I am getting a little bit concerned for Stacia. This girl knows what she wants but I am not understanding Nate's hesitation on loving her. It makes me so sad for her to hear Nate just won't go all in with his feelings.

I feel like her concerns about his capability to love is very valid. We really want these two to work out because they work together so well and seem to just really vibe with each other's lives. I think Nate is just scared and he will come around.

Mitch and Krysten

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

I used to think at the beginning this match was a nightmare. But Mitch has really surprised us by the end of this season. You can tell he really likes Krysten and she is the total package. Sometimes Mitch has a tendency to put his foot in his mouth but you can tell by the way he looks at Krysten that he wants to love her. She really brings the best out in him.

Krysten is probably one of my favorites in the cast this season. I love how she has been patient with Mitch. I definitely see these two saying yes on Decision Day. I just feel like Mitch needs to get out of his own way and let someone love him. I do sometimes see how the things Mitch says can hurt her feelings and I just hope he can realize how she is an amazing catch.

Justin and Alexis

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

This couple is, by far, the most interesting. Hot and cold, even leading up to Decision Day. There is concern that Justin is being asked a lot at times to fix himself and work on himself, but we never really hear of what Alexis needs to work on and do better with.

Justin is a great guy — I mean, he did give up his dog for this relationship. There is no doubt he isn't committed fully and Alexis needs to see that. I'm worried these two are great friends, but I am not seeing the long term in this relationship. This couple could really go either way on Decision Day.

Miguel and Lindy

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

This is one emotional couple! I will just go ahead and start off by saying I don't see these two together. Lindy doesn't seem to be able to understand Miguel and vice versa. Miguel is kinda hard on Lindy. She knows she can sometimes be out there, living in her own world and that's totally okay. Everyone has things they can work on.

Miguel just seems to steal her shine a little bit. I'm hoping Lindy can help Miguel shake off some of the stress and seriousness in his life and have some fun. She is such a light, and I'm hoping on Decision Day Miguel will accept and love Lindy for Lindy. She has totally embraced all of Miguel's little quirks and I hope he finally sees how she is there for him.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.