Married at First Sight Recap: Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Get Candid on the Couples' Progress

In Wednesday's episode recap, the MAFS alums discuss who needs to put down their phone, who would be a good father based on his pet parent skills and whose relationship seems "doomed"

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico met and wed on Married at First Sight's fifth season, which took place in Chicago in 2017. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Petta and D'Amico give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

This season has been an interesting one to watch! Here are our thoughts on each couple after the most recent episode.

Steve and Noi

Ashley: It's all or nothing, Noi. She can't go backward after decision day. But, I do understand her not wanting to rebuild her life if things don't work out. If Steve really wants this to work, he should just get a job because that's obviously Noi's biggest issue. If not, maybe he can simply tell her that he is sitting on a trust fund so she stops talking about it!

Don't get me wrong: I really like Noi, but posting cryptic social media quotes is super toxic and immature. I hope she gets that under control before the season is over. If I were Steve, there's no way I would believe that that wasn't about me.

Anthony: I love these two but this job situation is going to be a constant issue. Since she wants three kids, Noi needs to have stability. I think she should take these eight weeks to solidify her relationship before pushing too hard against Steve. Also, on top of a job, she wants him to solely cook and do the chores she doesn't want to do, like clean the bathroom? I will say I do agree with Noi on how the way someone takes care of pets is likely an indicator of how they will do caring for kids. It's telling!

Steve and Noi can make it. They just need to work on the give-and-take of their relationship. Steve needs to get a job and I'm sure they can both figure out the household stuff. The only reason she wants to live on her own after decision day is to force Steve to get a job because she won't have someone to fall back on.

Mark and Lindsay

Ashley: Like all Married at First Sight couples, Mark and Lindsay's biggest problem is communication. I'm with Lindsay on the groceries, though. I mean, who doesn't like fruit?! With food costs so high, it's unbelievably hard to eat healthily and stick to a budget. I'm really happy they got their family photo but I have a feeling it will probably be the last one.

Anthony: These two should be called Mrs. Tornado and Mr. Volcano! I really think the fact Mark is an only child plays into how this relationship is going. He's stuck in his ways and everything needs to fit in his box. I can't tell you how much I agree with Lindsay on the "put your phone away and be in the moment" discussion. Even if it's just watching a TV show you both enjoy, it's great to connect together and discuss what you're watching.

Lindsay is trying to expand Mark's horizons, come hell or high water. I feel like I do this with Ashley pretty often, such as trying to get her to try new foods — and let me tell you it's not easy! At this age, we are stuck in our ways, and sometimes, you just need to let it be. I feel like Mark is not into Lindsay. I think she's too much out of his comfort zone for him to handle.

Olajuwon and Katina

Ashley: I feel bad for Katina. If I were her, I would've left by now. I'm really confused as to what she sees in Olajuwon because I haven't really seen anything positive in the last couple of episodes. Typically, people put their best foot forward when the cameras are around but it seems like he's better when they go away, so I really don't know. I give Katina props for her patience though. I will say that it's impressive they can come back together in a positive way after the huge arguments they have had this early on in their marriage.

Anthony: Olajuwon, my man, you are so passionate. I love it! But man, you're approaching this dating app thing a little hard. While I get where you're coming from, you're coming pretty strong! This is one month and with everything happening, can you really expect everyone to remember everything on their phone? You can't just attack, attack, attack. You need to have a level of understanding before going after someone.

Is there something else that we aren't seeing here that led to this explosion or is he just blasting off at anything that comes up? Being forward is great and all, but you know how this comes off to others, especially your new wife. These two can make it but it has to be a joint relationship, not solely based on how Olajuwon wants it.

Jasmina and Michael

Ashley: It stinks that Jasmina doesn't have feelings for Michael because when they are good, they are super cute together. I love that he's teaching her how to drive. But at this point, if they haven't formed romantic feelings towards each other, and have had no intimacy, I don't think it's going to happen.

Anthony: I just can't figure these two out. Sometimes it seems like they could do so well, but at other times, it feels like they are doomed. Jasmina not feeling attached to Michael is no good! I do really like that Michael is helping Jasmina with her driving test. He seems very patient with this activity. Overall, at this point, if there's no romantic connection, I don't see how this can work. It's a friendship, not a marriage.