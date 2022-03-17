Married at First Sight Recap: AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen on Future of Season 14's Couples

In Wednesday's episode recap, the MAFS alums reveal which couple they think is "a lost cause" and which ones "continue to grow stronger" amid their respective one-month anniversaries

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie "Steph" Sersen met and wed on Married at First Sight's 8th season, which took place in Philadelphia in 2019. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Vomoeller and Sersen give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.

Overall, it seems like the couples are still committed to each other at the one-month anniversaries and working on their marriages. Although some may have one foot out the door, this week they showed each other that they still care. We are still in shock at how Olajuwon treated Katina at the group dinner, but besides that, the one-month anniversaries seemed strong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Mark and Lindsay, this couple is such a roller coaster! Hot then cold, over and over again. After every conversation, you never know how it's going to go. But their situation is probably harder than others since Mark has more external stressors than anyone else during filming.

He lost his apartment and lost his job, which is too much instability for him to be able to focus on her. And she can't understand his position because she still has stability in her life. She's ride or die and always there for him, but he sees it as too aggressive. If they're going to make it, Lindsay should give Mark the support he needs by letting him breathe without trying to take control of his life situation. Mark can loosen up a little and focus on how happy and caring Lindsay can be, while also trying to brush off her alpha side.

Noi and Steve seem really great and continue to grow stronger, but of course, there are still some lingering issues that are not resolved, especially from Noi's perspective about Steve's job or lack thereof. Ultimately, Noi needs more structure like a corporate job, instead of entrepreneurship, to make her feel comfortable and secure.

AJ feels this alone could be the dividing factor between them but Steph is hoping they will work it out because they clearly love each other, regardless of their life situations.

With Jasmina and Michael, we're sorry to say this, but these two are checked out! It's a lost cause. The "breakthroughs" they had are not enough, it's too little too late. The one-month anniversary was sweet — they finally both smiled, but it's not going to be enough to pull them through.

They are both showing they're committed to the marriage, and they do want to be married, but just not to each other. We can tell because after such a positive day, they are laying in bed reminiscing how amazing the day was and they're not even touching. C'mon! You're in bed together. Kiss! Touch! Anything! That's our sign that it won't last.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Married at First Sight': Lindsey Freaks Out Over Mark Not Being 'Good' for Her

Then there's Katina and "O". Olajuwon has been nagging Katina to step it up, be more open and be a better wife — which she did on their one-month anniversary, but we see right through this BS.

Katina is being too polite on-air, and we can tell the reason she's being so guarded is that she doesn't want to fall in love with an "Issac!" It was totally wrong how he treated her at the group dinner, bringing up issues that she wasn't aware of. That should have been a private conversation and that is not how a good husband should act.

However, she must like him a lot because she protects him on-air. Steph thinks there's something bigger behind the scenes that viewers can't see because Katina is a smart woman and wouldn't stay with a man who treats her wrong. But AJ thinks once O smashes, he will hit it and quit it.

We're looking forward to seeing how some of these endings unfold, especially Mark and Lindsay, and Katina and O, because we can't figure it out. One month down, one to go!