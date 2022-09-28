'Married at First Sight' : 2 Couples Face the 'Ugly Truth' as DeVon Franklin Details Ensuing 'Messiness'

DeVon Franklin is an award-winning producer, New York Times bestselling author and renowned motivational speaker, who appears as a guest expert and advisor on Married at First Sight's 15th season. The latest season premiered on Lifetime on July 6, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Franklin gives PEOPLE his recap of Wednesday night's dramatic episode — and his advice for the couples moving forward.

Where do we start with tonight's Married at First Sight episode?! The theme of tonight's episode was The Ugly Truth. For a successful marriage, it's critical to face the truth no matter how "ugly" that truth may be. Our couples got some solo time and connected with friends of their spouses to hopefully gain some clarity ahead of Decision Day.

First up was Lindy and Miguel. Things started out super sweet, and then Miguel said something a little ambiguous, causing Lindy to be taken aback that he still cannot promise forever.

It's easy to see why she is frustrated because they are already married, but Miguel has only known her for a short time and is trying to be a realist. Hopefully, these two will soon understand that they both are working towards the same goal.

Krysten and Mitch sat down and aired things out with the help of Dr. Pepper. Krysten was having a hard time adjusting to Mitch's way of life and feeling like she couldn't enjoy things that she likes without thinking she will upset him.

Dr. Pepper thankfully brought up the issues they had previously regarding Krysten's long term goal of real estate, and that gave Krysten the clarity she needed to see if it is something she can live with. Mitch had concerns about Decision Day, and what he needs to say yes.

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

Next, Pastor Cal sat down with Nate and Stacia to see where they are at after getting physical. Nate had a moment where he shared how he has not said "I love you" back to Stacia.

As Pastor Cal began to press with questions to see why, we started to see that Nate may already be there but past incidents are causing him to be shy about saying it out loud. Then, Stacia hit us with a bomb there (and Nate too!) by letting him know that she's cheated before. Hopefully these two can have some private discussions later to reach a resolution.

I got to sit down with Alexis and Justin after hearing about their ups and downs that have led to this meeting. First off, I wanted to dig into the issues they were having. One of those issues was that Justin had a problem with Alexis going out to the club.

To me, the issue isn't about the club at all, that's only surface level. I believe there's something much deeper going on. I'm hoping that Alexis and Justin will take what I shared and use the tools towards solving conflicts moving forward.

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Before we start this next segment, let's just take a moment because we need it!

Dr. Pepper sat down with Morgan and Binh after they've experienced a few rocky weeks. She was patiently listening to how each of them feel at this point in time.

But unfortunately for the two of them, they no longer wanted to wait until Decision Day. We hated to see it, but Morgan and Binh officially decided to divorce and we wish both of them the best.

Double trouble! Nate sat down with Stacia's friend and cousin to discuss how he handled finding out about Stacia's past indiscretions.

He really seemed to take accountability for judging her and was taking the steps to let her know he is still there and ready to get to know her better. But, he was still not ready to say "I love you" and her support system was worried that will cause her to take a step back.

Morgan and Binh. Madeline Barr Photo

Stacia was shocked when Nate's friends revealed that they have never seen Nate in love. Hopefully she can take in the fact that they can see he is all in with her, and that in time, he will be able to be open and express his love.

Mitch got the chance to learn more about Krysten after chatting with her sister. They were able to talk about how Mitch overcame his blocks in the beginning of their marriage and where they are now. Mitch asked for some help in regards to his level of attraction in Krysten while she was in her "natural" state, and asked if she would consider not doing herself up so much when they are together.

Krysten's sister thought that could make things worse, considering he wasn't attracted to her from the start. Hopefully Mitch takes the advice and can move forward with the progress they have made.

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Our couples all got together after these sit-downs (but they don't know that myself, Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal were watching) and immediately Krysten told Morgan her sister called her to let her know Mitch asked for advice on how she should look. This definitely set the tone for what happened next.

Morgan and Binh shared that they have decided to divorce and the others started to talk about what happened when we surprised them and revealed that we've been watching all along.

We revisited all the topics with each couple, and the issues they are still having. Krysten had more to say, and she let us know what happened between Mitch and her sister. After Dr. Pepper tried to gain clarity on the situation, Krysten let everyone know that she is losing herself trying to please Mitch and she was done.

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

This is the real truth about relationships: they aren't always pretty. Being truthful in a relationship is essential, yet it doesn't come without its fair share of messiness.

Why? Because feelings are complicated and the fear of judgment for those feelings is enough to make most couples stay silent. However, when couples can find the space to allow for the ugly truth without judging each other, they will see how beautiful their relationship can become.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.