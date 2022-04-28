Married at First Sight: Paige Banks Weighs in on the Couples' Fate Ahead of Decision Day

In Wednesday's episode recap, the MAFS alum reveals which couples she believes are destined for the long haul, and which are better off as friends

Paige Banks appeared on Married at First Sight's 12th season, which took place in Atlanta in 2021. Though she was married to Chris Williams at the time, the pair have since divorced. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Banks gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and which couples she believes are destined for the long haul.

Whew, what a season! Season 14 has been full of highs, lows, and everything in between. I think this is by far one of the most nerve-racking weeks for the couples because this is the last time they have together before making one of the biggest decisions in their lives.

Even though this was something I did not get to experience personally, I imagine these last few moments together will really validate how they may or may not feel about their partner. I also think it is nice that they get the opportunity to lean on their friends and family for advice, regardless if they fully support the relationship or not.

I hope this week was full of healthy and productive conversations for all the couples and inevitably get them to make the decision that feels right for them. Here are my thoughts on each couple after watching this week's episode.

Lindsey and Mark

Lindsey and Mark are quite the dynamic duo. I think both of them taking a test to see if they can have some future "Baby Sharks" down the line shows the investment and commitment that they have for their marriage. I think Mark might be a little hesitant about what his decision will be on Decision Day compared to Lindsey. Considering everything that is going on with his family, it can be hard to make a sound decision when you have a lot of external factors going on in your life.

On the flip side, I am happy that Mark acknowledges how supportive Lindsey is towards him. It is evident that she cares about him and I am hoping that they can continue to build on their relationship. One moment that really stood out to me is when Mark's friend said, "Judge the most recent parts of their relationship because that is the progress." That's what marriage is about, right? Progress, not perfection. No relationship will ever be picture-perfect. It should just be worth fighting for and I think that over these past eight weeks together, they will come to some agreement that works best for them.

Noi and Steve

Wow! Steve is about to tie the knot for real with this ring and I'm here for it! I can tell that Steve is all in and it's nice to see how seriously he has taken this entire process. He's very mature, and a good communicator. I think he balances Noi's bubbly and candid personality. What I appreciate the most about Noi is her level of vulnerability, especially when she opened up to him about how she grew up financially, and how that took a toll on her and her family.

Finances are never an easy topic of conversation to have with your partner, and it is one of the leading causes of divorce for most married couples, so I am hopeful that they can meet each other in the middle about how they are going to support each other financially. I also hope that Steve can put Noi's mind at ease as it pertains to his long-term career goals.

Outside of the finances, I think Noi having uncertainty about whether or not she wants to move in with Steve after decision day will inevitably determine the course of their marriage. It's hard to not live with your spouse, especially if you want to have kids and build a future with this person long-term, so that is definitely something they should both think about going into Decision Day.

Katina and Olajuwon

I think Katina and Olajuwon have natural chemistry and it seems like they really adore each other. I think their biggest hurdle is letting go and expressing how they feel about each other more often. Reassurance in a partnership is so important. It provides a sense of security that we all want, need and desire.

I also think it's important to send your partner praises. Going to work, even remotely or at home, is still work, and shouldn't be looked down upon by saying that person isn't doing anything all day. I work from home and it can be just as taxing as going into an office every day!

As long as there is no false sense of how a partner should be and show up in a marriage, I think they will be able to make a sound decision on the big day.

Jasmina and Michael

There is beauty in taking a relationship slow and getting to know someone inside and out before you embark on the romantic aspects of that relationship. I feel like the best relationships start as friends first, but in this instance, with Decision Day being a week away, it may do more harm than good for this couple.

It is unfortunate because it seems like both of them individually bring a lot to the table, but haven't had a chance to take a step back and see outside of themselves to make this relationship work. I think Michael's sister, Claire, said it the best: "You guys want the same thing, but for some reason, you guys aren't giving each other what y'all are looking for." A lot of overthinking is going on in the relationship instead of letting things naturally flow.

I am happy that they have grown to communicate better with each other as it pertains to how they view the relationship and where they see it going. I also appreciate how respectful they are with each other and I hope they can go into Decision Day with a clear mind and heart, even if that means they end up just as friends. I loved watching them connect and laugh at salsa dancing, but given their conversation at the dinner table, it seems like they can't get past the friendship aspect. Slow and steady might not win this race after all.

I'm rooting for everyone, truly. Whether they decide to remain together or apart. I hope everyone makes the best decision for themselves.