Paige Banks appeared on Married at First Sight's 12th season, which took place in Atlanta and aired in 2021. Though she was married to Chris Williams at the time, the pair have since divorced. On July 6, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Banks gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode.

A little more than a week away from Decision Day and I can tell nerves are at an all-time high — as it should be! This is marriage after all.

Miguel and Lindy

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

Miguel and Lindy seem to have differences in the way they view their roles in a marriage. The conflict comes from clear communication issues.

I feel like they had a breakthrough during their sit down when they both addressed their differences and Lindy let Miguel know that she wants to make this work with him. As Miguel and Lindy were talking about changing her last name, she expressed her doubts to him about their marriage and how she just needs to feel secure in the relationship for her to make that big commitment.

Stacia and Nate

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

Stacia and Nate seem to have really good chemistry with each other, and the ability to be vulnerable and communicative their desires and needs with each other. I really enjoyed watching them both tour Stacia's new house. Being able to acknowledge their living habits and compromise on some things and address those growing pains early on is really healthy so that they can live comfortably in a shared space together as husband and wife.

I also really liked their playful banter with one another. It seems like they can easily let their guard down with each other and joke around and not be serious all the time. I know the feeling of having someone live with you in your own space and trying to relinquish control and allow the other person to provide input in your own home because you want them to feel included.

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch. Madeline Barr Photo

I can tell that Krysten was really disheartened by Mitch leaving for his business trip. Even though "absence makes the heart grow fonder," it is hard to really decipher those feelings with less than a week to prepare your thoughts for deciding whether or not to stay married.

Their FaceTime date really showed Krysten the reassurance that she needed about their relationship. Mitch telling her that he missed her and that he's looking forward to spending time at the beach together gives me hope for their marriage. It seemed like they are really being intentional about putting their best foot forward.

On the way to the beach, Krysten and Mitch discussed why he was hungover last night and how he did not have his ring on during his time away at the conference, which was quite disappointing to see. Being married isn't something you pick up and put down whenever you want. It is a daily commitment, so it'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the both of them.

Alexis and Justin

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Alexis and Justin have a very dynamic relationship. Seeing Alexis support him through a very sad time of giving his dog Mya away to his best friend was really encouraging. I have a close attachment to both of my dogs and I couldn't imagine having to give either one of them away, so I can imagine the angst and dismay he is experiencing at this point. But, him choosing his wife's safety over keeping the dog really showed his level of commitment for their relationship. Kudos to them for breaking that barrier!

However, when Justin and Nate were discussing the conversation he had about Alexis' response to Decision Day, his feelings changed because he didn't receive the confirmation that he wanted from Alexis regarding her decision. That resulted in him telling Nate that if Decision Day was today, he was 90% sure he would say no. (Yikes!) I think they need to focus on the full picture of the relationship and not let temporary emotions cloud their decisions.

I'm hoping that this week and the coming final days bring clarity to the couples so they can make the best decision for themselves. It is a lot to learn and understand about a person in such a short period of time. Even though Decision Day is nearing, love is a daily decision and they should be led not only by feelings, but by what's presented right in front of their eyes. Best wishes to all the couples!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.