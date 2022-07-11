Married at First Sight's Noi Phommasak Announces Split from Steve Moy: 'Divorce Feels Good'

Just six months after the couple's season of the reality show premiered, Moy says he's realized it's "definitely time to let go" of the whirlwind relationship

Married at First Sight's Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy are parting ways.

The reality stars announced their split on Instagram over the weekend, just six months after their season of the Lifetime series premiered.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Phommasak kept it simple with her Instagram announcement, sharing an image of herself sitting on a surfboard along with the caption: "Divorce feels good."

According to E! Online, she also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "Take back your narrative (even when your voice shakes)."

Moy decided to go into more detail about what led up to their separation in a lengthy post on the social media platform.

He said that while he was not expecting the announcement to happen when it did, he is "prepared to handle it."

"When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship," he wrote.

He said that he and Phommasak had "been apart for a little while now" before alluding to the fact that her announcement came as a "surprise" to him.

Moy continued, "Over time I've lost hope that this could happen and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can't seem to fix or overcome."

"Although I had made a decision, I was still holding out for the potential for true change, but there were signs that it just wouldn't happen," he said. "This surprise announcement is a signal that it's definitely time to let go."

He went on to wish Phommasak well, writing, "Noi, I'll always love you."

"I so wish we were a better fit," he continued. "I wish we could meet each other's needs without feeling like we have to compromise ourselves to a point beyond that we consider acceptable."

He said that while he does not "regret anything" he's given to the relationship, "it's time that we start doing what's best for ourselves."

Last month Moy shared on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the couple, that he and his wife were "trying to navigate the challenges we face in our private relationship, while recently becoming public on social media, having many people invested and wanting details."

He continued, "At our best, our relationship has been truly special, and full of love. Although we face our own set of challenges, one thing's for sure, our chemistry can't be denied."

While Lifetime had no official comment on the split, a representative for the production told PEOPLE, "We wish them both well and healing on their new journey."

Ahead of the season 14 premiere PEOPLE reported that Moy had grown up with incredible examples of healthy, happy marriages. He had recently discovered that his grandparents — who have been married for 60 years — had an arranged marriage. After witnessing so much love and happiness, marrying his future wife was not a scary prospect.