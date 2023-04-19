'Married at First Sight' 's Nicole Demands More 'Pep' from Chris While Figuring Out Living Arrangements

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, Nicole says she wants to be "proactive" in finding a new home but becomes frustrated by Chris's laidback approach

Published on April 19, 2023

Nicole Lilienthal is ready to start the next chapter with her husband Christopher "Chris" Thielk on Married at First Sight — but he doesn't appear to be reciprocating her excitement.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday episode of Married at First Sight, Nicole expresses her desire to find a new home where they can live together while her husband takes a more laidback approach to the matter.

"So, do we want to talk about our residence situation?" Nicole asks Chris in the car as he replies, "We still got to figure that out."

Nicole admits that there is not an "an easy solution" to solving their living situation because they need a rental property that will also allow their three dogs.

MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
Lifetime

Chris agrees, sharing, "There's not an easy solution regardless because of the three dogs."

Nicole tells her husband that she doesn't "want to live separately," adding, "If we're struggling so much to find a solution now, what are we going to do later?"

Chris then tries to reassure his wife. "If we can't figure out a solution in the immediate [future], it's not anything we need to freak out about because we still have our places and we have some time," he says.

However, Chris' approach does not sit well with Nicole as she wants him to take charge in the situation.

"I am a very proactive person. I know what has to be done for Chris and I to live together," she says in a confessional. "We have to talk to different leasing offices, we have to look at different apartments, we have to find out our budgets."

She adds: "This stress is never going to go away until we figure it out and I need him to have a little more pep."

Nicole presses her husband about what he plans to do to find a new home but he simply responds, "Don't know. I just… we'll figure it out. That's all I'm saying, you know. It's the weekend, nothing we can do about it so we'll have some fun and we'll dig into it more on Monday."

She reluctantly agrees, saying, "Monday, it is."

Married at First Sight Season 16 chris nicole
Christopher and Nicole. Haley Maria Smith Photography

Chris and Nicole first appeared on MAFS during the show's season 16 premiere — and fans have seen the two struggle to find common ground ever since.

In an episode last month, the pair discussed their differing opinions on how and when they should say "I love you" to each other.

By the end of season 16, fans will learn whether or not Chris and Nicole can overcome their differences to remain a married couple — or if they'll choose to split on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

