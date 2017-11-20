Married at First Sight's Nate Duhon & Sheila Downs Split Following Allegations of Infidelity

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs have split.

The Married at First Sight couple, who met and married on season 5 of the Lifetime reality series, is calling it quits on their marriage.

Nate Duhon/Instagram

On Sunday, Duhon — a business manager — took to Twitter to release a statement about the couple’s relationship status, revealing that he had filed for divorced from Downs — a director of operations for a local school district in Chicago — and denied any cheating allegations.

“Already filed for divorce. This was known by both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to file for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well,” he wrote. “Infidelity was not a reason, nor did I ever admit such a thing. Thank you to those of you who have shown support throughout this tough time.”

Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/tND8dzlTa3 — Nate Duhon (@Nate_MAFS) November 19, 2017

I seen it all coming, Know you would push a button.. #easterEggHuntin they gotta look for something. pic.twitter.com/ExwYCXovVZ — Nate Duhon (@Nate_MAFS) November 20, 2017

Shortly after Duhon shared his statement on social media Sunday, Downs released her own side of the story in a lengthy and candid Instagram post.

“I see that instead of finally operating in integrity, [Nate] chose to continue to lie. My husband & I had problems. Yes. He was dishonest and there were women throughout our ENTIRE marriage. Admittedly, I didn’t know how to handle that; and as you saw on the show, I handled it poorly at times. I’m not proud of that, but I am extremely proud of the woman who acknowledges that and has made a conscious effort to change the things I didn’t like. When I got married, I meant FOREVER,” Downs wrote.

“I unfortunately was the only one. If you watch the show back, my meltdown on the balcony was because Nathan said that he wanted a divorce. That was the first of probably 40+ times. And then came the women and the nights he would ignore my calls, block my number, engage in illicit activities, or not come home at all. On the cruise, we were intimate. We admittedly had problems, but I was fighting for my marriage only to have a woman who had reached out to me before call me AGAIN with receipts.. Now had my husband already begun living a single life?? Absolutely!” she continued.

“But he had never stopped… and unlike him, a covenant with God wasn’t as easily broken as taking off my wedding ring and bedding others… Again, perhaps he would’ve fought harder for the marriage if he hadn’t already moved on. We’ll never know, but he will have to see God for that. And I can proudly say that even on our worst day, I honored my vows and loved my husband and I would have until he showed me without a shadow of a doubt that I was in this alone. His infidelity and abandonment of the marriage released me. And although I’m not excited about the impending divorce, I am proud of this woman who knows what she deserves and a God who has shown me the true definition of unconditional love,” she concluded.

She also took to Twitter, where she said, “It’s really pathetic how far Nate is going to try to save face. I’m many things, but I am NOT a liar. I stayed in my marriage BC of my COVENANT WITH GOD. Nate cried & told me he wasn’t ready & I deserved better almost a year ago. I should’ve let him go then..& for real the worst thing you can say is that we had 4 counselors?? That is correct we went to 1 ONCE who just wasn’t a fit, 1 was a hardcore fan of the show (kinda a problem), one was nice as can be but a space cadet, & then we found the one! Neeeext!”

It's really pathetic how far Nate is going to try to save face. I'm many things, but I am NOT a liar. I stayed in my marriage BC of my COVENANT WITH GOD. Nate cried & told me he wasn't ready & I deserved better almost a year ago. I should've let him go then.. — Sheila Latrice (@Sheila_Latrice) November 20, 2017

& for real the worst thing you can say is that we had 4 counselors?? That is correct 😂 we went to 1 ONCE who just wasn't a fit, 1 was a hardcore fan of the show (kinda a problem), one was nice as can be but a space cadet, & then we found the one! Neeeext! — Sheila Latrice (@Sheila_Latrice) November 20, 2017

Duhon’s initial statement comes weeks after Downs alleged on Twitter that her husband had been unfaithful to her.

“Just got a call from the woman who’s been sleeping with my husband…the same woman who he called on the honeymoon,” she tweeted Nov. 5 and followed it with, “I am so done. I honored my covenant with God. God said adultery is means for divorce.”

Just got a call from the woman who's been sleeping with my husband…the same woman who he called on the honeymoon — Sheila Latrice (@Sheila_Latrice) November 6, 2017

I am so done. I honored my covenant with God. God said adultery is means for divorce. https://t.co/W14FSehm8B — Sheila Latrice (@Sheila_Latrice) November 6, 2017

News of the split might come as no surprise to fans of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), who witnessed the pair endure own ups and downs early on, including an explosive fight as well as the finale episode — when Duhon revealed his doubts about their marriage.

“I’m hoping for the best, but I also understand there’s been a lot that’s been going on, and the whole process is extremely stressful,” he said on the series. “I’ve learned I have a whole lot of patience, but I have to still learn how to completely be a husband. I’m starting to have second thoughts about being married to Sheila.”

At the time, Downs revealed she would be “devastated” to hear Duhon say he wants a divorce.

“I want a best friend and to hold somebody’s hand and take the journey through life together,” she said on the finale.