Married at First Sight's Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice Working on Marriage After 'Rocky' Start

There’s still hope for some of the newlyweds on Married at First Sight!

Fans were shocked when Brandon Reid filed for an annulment from Taylor Dunklin before the weddings had even finished airing on the current season of Lifetime’s hit show, but another couple appears to be going strong.

Mindy Shiben, 34, and Zach Justice, 32, were recently spotted running errands together in Los Angeles — and while it’s unclear if they chose to stay married at the end of the season, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively the couple hasn’t thrown in the towel on their marriage.

“Mindy and Zach had a rocky start to their marriage. Zach has a tendency of pulling away when he should be leaning in, but they are both making every effort to work towards a healthy marriage,” says a family friend.

Image zoom Mindy and Zach in Los Angeles

In a sneak peek shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Shiben received a cryptic phone call from her best friend who seemingly has bad news to share about Shiben.

“Mindy was made for marriage, and Zach is learning to open up and trust the process,” says the friend. “It seems like things have been easier for him after the cameras left.”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Shiben told PEOPLE she was hoping to find a “special kind of love” with a partner who was completely ready to settle down.

Image zoom Zach and Mindy on their wedding day Victoria V Photography

Justice appeared to want the same, saying his goal was to be a “husband other people idolize.”

“Marrying a stranger is complicated. It requires both parties to grow together while at the same time make every effort to fight to keep the train on the rails,” one of the show’s experts, Dr. Viviana Coles, tells PEOPLE. “These two have what it takes!”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.