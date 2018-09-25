Married at First Sight's Tristan Thompson Kicks Mia Bally Out of His Home 'Like It Was Nothing'

Weeks after Mia Bally filed for divorce from Tristan Thompson, their bitter split is unfolding on Married at First Sight.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, Bally reveals the couple had a “heated conversation” about insurance and their move to Houston.

“He basically gave me an ultimatum that I needed to go to Houston or I can’t stay here, in our home,” she says. “He started packing up my stuff and literally threw me out like it was nothing.”

Shocked, Bally, 29, says she feels like she’s finally seeing Thompson “for real now.”

“God forbid, if something really serious happened, how would he react then?” she says. “Like, being upset about bills and prioritization and questioning Houston, to me, was not a reason for his emotions or behavior to get that way. And then obviously, I go into the whole self-preservation mode, so I’m just like, ‘What the heck? Guess I’ll go.’ We’re just not communicating with each other when we should be communicating with each other.”

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson

But Thompson, 29, says he’s simply “drained.”

“I have pushed myself so much during this month and a half, but that doesn’t mean that I’m going to sit here and go through this for the rest of my life — same old explosions and miscommunications, I can’t live like this,” he says. “I have basically reached my breaking point.”

“If she really had cold feet about Houston, then she never was really, fully committed,” he adds. “I didn’t say the marriage was over. I just said, ‘Just go to your condo, if that’s what you want to do.’ Don’t say you don’t want to go to Houston and want to stay in my house. Tonight, I’m going to sleep here without my wife.”

After he closes the door, leaving her alone in the hallway with all of her stuff, Bally fights back tears.

“I’m just feeling broken because what I thought was a happy place, what I thought was our home, what I thought was an emotionally safe place is now turning into a battleground,” she says. “I seriously did this to find someone that wants to be married, and I don’t know what his true intentions are. It’s just sad that something so small, he’s already just put my stuff out.”

“I mean, that changes everything for me,” she adds. “This clearly just changed everything.”

Bally filed for divorce from Thompson in Dallas County, Texas, on Sept. 4, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.