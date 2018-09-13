Married at First Sight's Mia Bally Files for Divorce from Tristan Thompson

One reality TV couple’s marriage is ending almost as quickly as it started.

Married at First Sight star Mia Bally is divorcing Tristan Thompson — while the show is still airing. Bally filed for divorce in Dallas County, Texas, on Sept. 4, PEOPLE confirms.

The short marriage got off to a bumpy start on the Lifetime reality show when Bally was detained at the airport as she and Thompson tried to jet off on their honeymoon. According to court documents, Bally had previously been charged with stalking and unauthorized use of a credit card involving an ex-boyfriend.

RELATED: Lifetime Announces 2 Married at First Sight Spinoffs: Honeymoon Island and Happily Ever After

“I know that s— can get fabricated when it comes to exes and things like that nature,” Thompson said in an exclusive PEOPLE clip. “I get it, but that doesn’t stop the fact that I have to live with this s— right now. All of this is piling up, and now I’m sitting here not knowing who I just married.”

At the time, a Married at First Sight rep responded to the news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, saying “On this season of Married at First Sight, one of this season’s participants — Mia — was detained at the airport by authorities as she was about to leave on her honeymoon with her new husband, Tristan. The warrant for Mia’s arrest was filed after her background check had been cleared by production.”

RELATED: Married at First Sight Baby! Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta Expecting First Child

Later on, Thompson learned that Bally may have still been using dating apps, E! News reported.

“This entire marriage I feel like I’ve been completely honest with Mia, and I’ve told her to just give me the truth, and it seems like she’s gone out of her way to hide things from me,” he said in a clip. “I honestly don’t know what to feel or what to believe right now. I thought we were done with all the secrets and lies.”

Bally, an airline recruiter, and Thompson, a former basketball player who owns tutoring franchises, tied the knot on the show this summer.

RELATED VIDEO: Married at First Sight Season 7 sneak peek

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Thompson said he had “done the casual dating thing” and wanted to settle down. He explained, “I want to leave a legacy and say, ‘That’s my wife. That’s who I’ve been waiting for and praying for, and I want to treat her like the queen that she is.'”

Bally said, “I feel like I lead a simple life. I do go to church every Sunday. I am part of a Bible study group on Tuesdays. So that’s what I want is a man to lead me closer to Christ, or even a goal, us have a goal together, and he leads me towards those same motivational values that we have.”

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.