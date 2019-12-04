Married at First Sight Is Back! Meet the 10 Singles Saying 'I Do' in Season 10

With a new year comes a new season of Married at First Sight.

Premiering Jan. 1, the Lifetime hit series’ 10th season features 10 singles near Washington, D.C., who will wed total strangers in the hopes of finding their happily ever after.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the photos, bios and teaser video of the season 10 couples tying the knot on the social experiment show (produced by Kinetic Content). As always, a panel of experts — family therapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson — will guide the newlyweds through the matchmaking process and their subsequent marriages.

From an awkward wedding ceremony to a fast-tracked honeymoon and moving in together, there’s sure to be tons of drama — and hopefully true love — in store.

Katie Conrad, 25, and Derek Sherman, 26.

Born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia, Conrad was the witness of frequent domestic violence in her household between her parents. Her upbringing has made her cautious when choosing a partner for life. “At my age I’m only finding guys that just want to casually date, but I am looking to find my person,” she tells PEOPLE.

Sherman grew up in Maryland in a very tight-knit military family. “The best case scenario for me would be: falling in love not only for the first time, but also for the last time,” says Sherman, who continues to be a hopeful romantic despite his parent’s divorce.

Jessica Studer, 31, and Austin Hurd, 31

Studer, an Ohio native, hopes to form a relationship that can be as successful as her parents’ 35-year-marriage. “I’m looking to find that myself, and I think this is a great opportunity for me to create my own love story,” she says.

Hailing from Maryland, Hurd is using his niece as inspiration to search for the love of his life. “Seeing her grow and how much I love her, inspires me to want the same thing,” he says. “I feel like I have so much love to give to someone.”

Taylor Dunklin, 27, and Brandon Reid, 34

Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Dunklin feels fulfilled in life — with one glaring exception. “I’m just missing that man, that spouse, that’s supposed to be, ya know, right next to me,” she says. “That’s the only thing I don’t have and I’m here with open arms waiting for that special someone.”

Reid, a Washington, D.C, native, is used to spending time on his own, but now he’s ready to find himself a partner. “I haven’t been able to get it right on my own, so I’m trusting the experts to find the perfect match for me,” he says.

Mindy Shiben, 34, and Zach Justice, 32

Shiben, from Frederick, Maryland, spent years in the Air Force after high school — but now she’s ready to settle down. “There’s this special kind of love that you only experience with your partner, and that’s the love that I’m missing right now,” she says. “I want that so bad it’s not even funny!”

Justice is a fitness guru from St. Mary’s, Georgia, who is ready to treat his wife with the Southern values his parents instilled in him. “I want to be the husband other people idolize,” he says. “Ya know, sure I skip a ton of steps to get there, but I want to be married.”

Meka Jones, 25, and Michael Watson, 31

As the oldest of five children from Baltimore, Jones feels more than ready for the next stage of her life. “I’m at a point where I know exactly what my standards are, I know what I deserve, and I don’t want to settle,” she says.

Watson, a Washington, D.C,. native, comes from a family where no one has ever married. He’s ready to change that. “I’d be the first person in my family to be married, so it’s a big deal,” he says. “I don’t want to be swiping right on Tinder for the rest of my life!”

Married at First Sight premieres Jan. 1 on Lifetime.