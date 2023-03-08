'Married at First Sight' 's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation

Domynique and Mackinley's journey on Married at First Sight was unique — with a mid-season divorce that many viewers didn't see coming.

Though the experts selected them as a perfect match, their differences — be it age, ability to compromise, or where they considered "home" — were too much to bear moving forward.

Last week's episode showed Dom, 25, officially call it quits while speaking with Mack, 34, and Pastor Cal. She admitted there was no use in trying to fix things and signed off from the experiment.

Now, Mack is opening up to PEOPLE about his experience, and what he sees from his future after the quick divorce.

"Our time was cut short and that really sucked," he says. "I can't say I'm glad I got a divorce or anything, because as you see in the show, I did feel let down. It sucks to be portrayed as a loser without his own place, but that's on me."

If they didn't choose a divorce, Mack adds, "Maybe we wouldn't have made it, but at least we could have said we stuck it out through the whole process."

During the fated conversation with Pastor Cal, Dom's age was part of the discussion. The expert questioned if she was just too young for marriage, as she appeared unwilling to stick with the commitment.

To Mack, Dom was wise beyond her years, but he admits age was likely a factor in why their marriage didn't work.

"I think you can be 25 and still be mature, but I also think you can be 25 and not ready for marriage," he says. "I don't hold Dom's age against her. Even talking to Pastor Cal, I had things to say as far as when I was 25."

"When I was 25, I was still experiencing all these things and dating and traveling, and I think that's really what she's looking to do, or deserves to do. So, I did have sympathy there, as far as her having more experiences," he continues. "I don't know if that's specifically her age or not, but I mean, clearly, it played a part."

Though their marriage didn't last onscreen, Mack only has good things to say about Dom. When asked if he saw a possible reconciliation in his future, he responded, "Absolutely. I have no ill will towards Dom at all."

"Sometimes you've got to do what's best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that's what she did," he adds. "I've got love for Dom. Dom's a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best."

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.