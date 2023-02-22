'Married at First Sight' 's Mack Tells Dom He's 'Spiraling' as She Refuses to Move In: 'There's No Compromise'

Domynique and Mackinley just hit another roadblock in their newlywed journey.

A PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight shows Dom, 25, revealing she why won't be moving in with Mack, 34, after all.

As they're supposed to be moving into their shared apartment, Dom tells Mack: "Honestly, I'm not really feeling it right now."

"I'm not gonna have petty arguments," she adds.

Mack then brings up his dogs, which is something the pair have been arguing about. "My dogs aren't petty to me, so that's a petty argument for you, but not for me," he explains.

But Dom says she "doesn't want this to spiral," noting that the "energy is manageable" between the spouses. "I'm not feeling like 'Oh, I hate his guts,'" she tells Mack.

"I don't hate your guts by any means. And I've expressed multiple times that you're a great person," Mack says in agreement. "I feel like I've been spiraling since the honeymoon. I feel like every day there's something else about me that you don't like, and I've made compromises over and over — whether it's horseback riding, the sailboat, the dogs."

"I just feel like there's no compromise on your end. It's just been over and over things that I'm doing wrong," he adds.

When Dom says Mack is "making it sound like I expect you to be perfect," he agrees. He then admits that's how he felt during their honeymoon getaway.

From there, Dom calls it "mentally exhausting" to be the one who is pushing to "do things." She then tells the cameras she "just can't right now."

"The negative attitude, the pettiness, and then, like, no apartment — all of these things just kind of combining for me — I cannot," she adds. "So yeah, sorry, no. I'm not moving in. I'm gonna go home and take a bath."

Dom and Mack clashed over their living situation in last week's episode, too. Mack explained why he hasn't planted roots in Nashville, citing his involvement on Married at First Sight as one of a few reasons.

Though he defended his position, Mack also understood Dom's hesitancy as she saw his lack of "roots" as a lack of commitment.

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.