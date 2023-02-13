'Married at First Sight' 's Lindy and Miguel Announce Divorce: 'Painful, Overwhelming & Confusing'

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina are going their separate ways.

The Married at First Sight couple, who tied the knot on the Lifetime reality show during its 15th season in 2022, have called it quits, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce," Lindy says in a statement to PEOPLE. "Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming & confusing process."

Lindy adds that she has no regrets about marrying Miguel on the series. "Neither of us regret getting married at first sight and are happy we experienced a genuine connection. While it has been difficult, and it didn't work out for us, we are incredibly grateful for this experiment and opportunity."

"It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming. While it is easy to cast judgement and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith. Thank you for going on this insane journey with us, and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals," she concludes.

married at first sight, miguel, lindy
Miguel and Lindy. Lifetime

Though Lindy and Miguel faced their share of ups and downs on season 15, they ultimately chose to stay together when decision day came around.

"I'm constantly asking myself if I'm safe or unsafe," Lindy said in the decision moment. "We're both very reactive."

She then added: "I have nothing but love and respect for you. The person that you are, I'm just totally enamored with you… Being able to see you vulnerable, I just feel like I love you even more."

Miguel followed Lindy's decision with a heartfelt moment of his own. "I've gotten to know the real you and the thing is, I'm hooked," he said. "I'm inspired by you and I'm obsessed with you."

"A few pages into our joint story and I don't want to put this book down," Miguel added. "As puzzle pieces, we don't just fit, we click. Let's continue to foster the love that we've been searching for and found in one another."

married at first sight, miguel, lindy
Lindy and Miguel. Lifetime

Lindy and Miguel's divorce announcement comes on the heels of fan inquiry about their relationship. Viewers noticed the pair seemed to shelter their love story from social media — and wondered if a split was playing out off-screen.

In November, Lindy shared a wedding reel on Instagram with an ask for privacy.

"To all the inquisitions, Miguel and I ask that you please respect our privacy as we continue to navigate our marriage," she wrote. "We have shared so much of our relationship and are loving the peace of not filming a TV show. Thank you for understanding, we love you all!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 16 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) is currently airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

