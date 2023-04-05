'Married at First Sight' 's Kirsten Hesitates When Asked If She Thinks Shaq Is 'Masculine' [Exclusive]

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten defines masculinity as "getting the job done" and "taking care of business"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 10:00 AM

Kirsten Grimes isn't holding back when it comes to her marriage to Shaq Dillon.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kristen opens up about what she finds attractive about Shaq.

"I find him attractive when he's like — for example, when we had to get our clothes and move, like him moving boxes, that was attractive," she explains. "It's the smallest things."

Married at First Sight's Kirsten Is Not Happy After Shaq Delays Honeymoon for His Research Presentation
Lifetime

When asked why she was drawn to Shaq moving boxes, she replied, "He's using his muscles, making sure, you know, all of my things and his things are taken care of, like it was just him being masculine."

Kirsten defined masculinity as "just getting the job done, like making sure he's taking care of business."

However, the television personality hesitated when she asked if she found her husband to fit the bill.

"Hmm," she replied before taking a long pause. "He is. He is."

Married at First Sight Season 16 shaq kirstin
Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

Kirsten's comment comes after the couple has faced hurdles throughout their relationship. On last week's episode, tensions came to a head on last week's episode when Kirsten suggested that Shaq pay for a new home for them after his lease was done in three months while he wanted to wait for more financial stability.

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all of whom signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or even seeing) each other. After the weddings, they jetted off for a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to remain married or to divorce and go their separate ways.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related Articles
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]
Carol Burnett Rollout 4/17
Carol Burnett on Turning 90 — and Cherishing Her Hips and Knees: 'I Still Feel Like I'm About 11'
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Calls It 'Convenient' Teresa's Wedding 'Vision' Didn't Include Her as a Bridesmaid
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Lindsie Chrisley Says Dad Todd Has 'Made Great Friends' in Prison and Is in 'Such a Better Place' Now
FBI Crossover
Dylan McDermott Teases 'Greatest Crossover Event Ever' Ahead of 3-Hour 'FBI' Episode (Exclusive)
Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj
Stacey Silva on Her 'Whirlwind' Relationship with Florian Sukaj: 'We Had Our Ups and Downs' (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
Brittany and Jax WEdding Credit: The Malicotes @MRS_MALICOTEPHOTO @THEMALICOES #themalicotes
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Brittany Cartwright Says She Wasn't a 'Stoic' Bride: 'I Was Just So Excited'
Chandra Wilson attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy" at Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Chandra Wilson Says She Is 'Challenging' Herself to Stay Until 'Grey's Anatomy' 's 'Very Last Scene' (Exclusive)
YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
'Yellowjackets' Cast Talks Going Cannibal, How They Nicknamed Food and Who 'Threw Up' (Exclusive)
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Nicole Agrees to a 'Truce' After a Surprise Ally Helps Her Patch Up Marriage to 'Stupid Guy' Mahmoud
Gabe asks Isabel's kids for permission to marry her
'90 Day' : Gabe Asks for Isabel's Kids' Blessing Despite Pushback from Her Parents After He Came Out as Trans
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Lukas Gage attends the "How To Blow Up A Pipeline" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images); Kristin VanOrman,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl63wh-sBC0. Law&Crime Network
Lukas Gage Teases He Could Play Attorney Who Grilled Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Give Me the Opportunity'
96th Birthday Dinner for William Daniels with Bonnie Bartlett, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Will Friedle. credit line – Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett
'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels Reunites with Costars to Celebrate 96th Birthday
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13837572lg) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Lukas Gage on 'You', Don Julio and Dating Chris Appleton: 'Never Thought I Would Have that Happen'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Rafael L. Silva, Brian Michael Smith and Ronen Rubinstein speak onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
'9-1-1: Lone Star' 's Brian Michael Smith Says Anti-Trans Political Wave 'Emboldens Me': 'I'm Still Fighting'