'Married at First Sight' 's Kirsten Hesitates When Asked If She Thinks Shaq Is 'Masculine' [Exclusive]

Kirsten Grimes isn't holding back when it comes to her marriage to Shaq Dillon.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kristen opens up about what she finds attractive about Shaq.

"I find him attractive when he's like — for example, when we had to get our clothes and move, like him moving boxes, that was attractive," she explains. "It's the smallest things."

When asked why she was drawn to Shaq moving boxes, she replied, "He's using his muscles, making sure, you know, all of my things and his things are taken care of, like it was just him being masculine."

Kirsten defined masculinity as "just getting the job done, like making sure he's taking care of business."

However, the television personality hesitated when she asked if she found her husband to fit the bill.

"Hmm," she replied before taking a long pause. "He is. He is."

Kirsten's comment comes after the couple has faced hurdles throughout their relationship. On last week's episode, tensions came to a head on last week's episode when Kirsten suggested that Shaq pay for a new home for them after his lease was done in three months while he wanted to wait for more financial stability.

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all of whom signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or even seeing) each other. After the weddings, they jetted off for a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to remain married or to divorce and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.