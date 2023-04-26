'MAFS' : Kirsten Expresses Concerns About Her Marriage to Shaq — and Why She Might Say No on Decision Day

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Married at First Sight, Kirsten Grimes believes deeper conversations are necessary to keep her from divorce, but Shaq Dillon says it's not "a need" for him to talk more

Published on April 26, 2023 10:00 AM

Married at First Sight's Kirsten Grimes still has some lingering concerns about Decision Day.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with new husband Shaq Dillon, Kirsten shares what she still needs from their marriage in order to stay committed to it. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Wednesday night's episode, the spouses learn their needs may not be the same.

Kirsten begins by expressing her hope for deeper conversations. "I feel like that's really the hardest part of our marriage is really just being on one accord, and understanding each other. Whenever I need to express myself of say how I'm feeling, just have those conversations with you," she says.

"I know Decision Day is coming up, and I feel like you and I still need to have deeper conversations on where we see this marriage going and what we still want out of this marriage," she adds.

Kristen Shaq, Married at First Sight
Lifetime

For Shaq, those conversations have already been had. "Looking at it from my perspective, that has been a consistent thing," he responds. "Over the weeks now, 'We need to talk more. We need to get to know each other more.' It's like, Kirsten, we are."

He notes, "We're still talking. It's not like we're just coming in the house and don't say nothing to each other, shower, and then get into bed. It's never that. It's never been that."

Kirsten admits, "We do have our conversations sometimes, we do." But after Shaq questions if it's "all the time," she counters, "It's not all the time, it's sometimes."

Shaq asks to "get on the same page" and says those conversations aren't a "need" to him.

"I'm learning," he says of why words aren't necessary. "I watch you. I observe a lot."

"But it's a need for me," Kirsten responds.

Married at First Sight Season 16 shaq kirstin
Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

In a conversation with cameras, Kirsten expands on their difference of opinions. "I am very concerned that Shaquille may not know how to give me that attention that I need, so if I was to say no on Decision Day, it would be because Shaquille couldn't meet my expectations in terms of us finding the balance in our marriage."

She concludes: "I don't want us to be in a marriage to where the both of us are not feeling secure, are not feeling heard, and not feeling like we both want to be with each other."

Kirsten then tells Shaq: "I just don't want our marriage to feel like a struggle."

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all of whom signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or even seeing) each other. After the weddings, they jetted off for a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will face Decision Day and ultimately choose whether to remain married or to divorce and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

