'Married at First Sight' : Kirsten Confides in Her Brother About 'Disconnected' Marriage to Shaq

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Married at First Sight, Kirsten admits she and husband Shaq are still trying to "figure out the communication" in their marriage

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 10:00 AM

Kirsten Grimes is getting candid about her marriage troubles.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten, 32, confides in her brother about her "up and down" marriage to Shaq Dillon.

"We've had our good days and we've had other days where we still try to figure out the communication," she shares. "And when we're together, I don't feel like we're having enough intentional conversations."

When her brother asks her to clarify what she means by "intentional conversations," she responds, "Like where do we see this marriage going? Like what are our plans after this experience is over? Like our living situations? Like, attentional conversations. Like, the real meat."

Married at First Sight: Kirsten Confides in Her Brother About 'Disconnected' Marriage to Shaq
Lifetime

Kirsten then reveals that she is "a little undecided" about the future of her relationship with Shaq, adding, "I still don't feel 100% emotionally connected to him and then sometimes I also don't feel like the physical connection is there, as well."

"I don't feel like we're being affectionate enough towards each other," she explains. "I just don't. I don't feel like he's trying to win me over. I don't feel like he's that interested in being in this marriage with me."

She tells her brother that the pair have been "disconnected" since tying the knot. She adds, "We're just living with each other and existing together. I feel like he is trying to insert himself in so many things at one time that he's gonna miss out on something."

Married at First Sight Season 16 shaq kirstin
Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

Her brother then shares some advice for how Shaq can find a better work-life balance.

"You got to keep school over here and he got to keep his wife right here," he says. "He got to keep his job over there. Because if you try to put some things together, then you really not gonna know."

He continues, "That's why it's hard for you to feel secure because he's doing a lot of things at one time to try to get to where he's going — which is understandable — but you got to really learn to separate them things because you don't want your job and your marriage going hand-in-hand… it don't turn out right."

Kirsten chimes in, "You lose focus."

Married at First Sight: Kirsten Confides in Her Brother About 'Disconnected' Marriage to Shaq
Lifetime

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all of whom signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or even seeing) each other. After the weddings, they jetted off for a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to remain married or to divorce and go their separate ways.

Over the course of the season, Shaq and Kirsten has faced several hurdles, from Shaq's decision to delay their honeymoon for a research conference to Kirsten questioning her physical attraction to her husband. Only time will tell if these two ultimately decide to choose each other on Decision Day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related Articles
Francesca Farago, Jesse Sulli
'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Is Engaged: 'The Most Magical Night Ever'
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker Boss Says Returning to Dance Will Be a 'Big Step' as She Grieves 'Wonderful' Husband tWitch
Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler James Williams
'Abbott Elementary' 's Chris Perfetti Can Make 'Strong Argument' for — and Against — Janine and Gregory's Romance
Allison Holker photographed at home on April 11, 2023 in Encino, CA. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair & Makeup: Larke Hasstedt
Allison Holker Boss Opens Up for the First Time After tWitch's Death: 'He Wanted to Be Everyone's Superman'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center
Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. Says He's 'Ready' If Comedy Central Taps Him to Host 'The Daily Show'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance
Jerry Springer & Kym Johnson
Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Partner Kym Johnson Recalls Teaching Him to Dance for His Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
Courteney Cox and David Arquette arrive at the world premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Scream 4" presented by AXE Shower at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
David Arquette Admits It Was 'Difficult' Dealing with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Fame
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui
Pete Davidson Calls Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders the 'Best Actress,' Teasing 'She's Gonna Crush' Hollywood
LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi arrive at the Grand Opening of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Weekend on November 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Patrick Swayze's Widow on Their Love 14 Years After His Death: It 'Doesn't End Your Relationship'
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Reassures Her Younger Self That Her 'Individuality' Will Lead to 'Success' (Exclusive)
BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cuddle Up at the Bupkis After Party: See All the Exclusive Photos
90 Day Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa