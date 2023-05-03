'Married at First Sight' : Kirsten Confides in Her Brother About 'Disconnected' Marriage to Shaq

Kirsten Grimes is getting candid about her marriage troubles.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten, 32, confides in her brother about her "up and down" marriage to Shaq Dillon.

"We've had our good days and we've had other days where we still try to figure out the communication," she shares. "And when we're together, I don't feel like we're having enough intentional conversations."

When her brother asks her to clarify what she means by "intentional conversations," she responds, "Like where do we see this marriage going? Like what are our plans after this experience is over? Like our living situations? Like, attentional conversations. Like, the real meat."

Lifetime

Kirsten then reveals that she is "a little undecided" about the future of her relationship with Shaq, adding, "I still don't feel 100% emotionally connected to him and then sometimes I also don't feel like the physical connection is there, as well."

"I don't feel like we're being affectionate enough towards each other," she explains. "I just don't. I don't feel like he's trying to win me over. I don't feel like he's that interested in being in this marriage with me."

She tells her brother that the pair have been "disconnected" since tying the knot. She adds, "We're just living with each other and existing together. I feel like he is trying to insert himself in so many things at one time that he's gonna miss out on something."

Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

Her brother then shares some advice for how Shaq can find a better work-life balance.

"You got to keep school over here and he got to keep his wife right here," he says. "He got to keep his job over there. Because if you try to put some things together, then you really not gonna know."

He continues, "That's why it's hard for you to feel secure because he's doing a lot of things at one time to try to get to where he's going — which is understandable — but you got to really learn to separate them things because you don't want your job and your marriage going hand-in-hand… it don't turn out right."

Kirsten chimes in, "You lose focus."

Lifetime

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all of whom signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or even seeing) each other. After the weddings, they jetted off for a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to remain married or to divorce and go their separate ways.

Over the course of the season, Shaq and Kirsten has faced several hurdles, from Shaq's decision to delay their honeymoon for a research conference to Kirsten questioning her physical attraction to her husband. Only time will tell if these two ultimately decide to choose each other on Decision Day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.