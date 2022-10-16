'MAFS' ' Dr. Jessica Griffin Marries Jon Francetic on 'Perfect Magical Day': 'One for the Books'

"Our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story," Griffin shared celebrating her wedding to Jon Francetic

By
Published on October 16, 2022 04:52 PM
Dr. Jessica Griffin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjyIN_LOTDn/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D.
Photo: Dr. Jessica Griffin/Instagram

Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are now husband and wife!

The Married at First Sight counselor and season 6 cast mate tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Sunday held at Ventosa Vineyards in Seneca Lake, NY. Both Griffin and Francetic shared photos on Instagram from their wedding and opened up about what their "perfect magical day" meant to them.

"Jon, before you. I didn't know love like this, for me, was possible. You know how much I love, love - and I love, love stories. They are always other people's love stories but never my own," Griffin began her caption. "Now, our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story." Those were some of the first words I shared with my HUSBAND @jon_francetic ❤️ FINALLY!!!!"

She wrote, "This weekend, surrounded by our friends and family, we were married on a perfect magical day. These are just a couple photos people sent me, and I promise to post many more when we get them."

"Thank you to ALL of you who have supported us over the last 4+ years - and a special thanks to my friend, my brother from another mother, @iamcalvinroberson for marrying us and always having my back," she continued, posting photos of her and Francetic at the altar.

Also sharing shots snapped with friends and family, Griffin wrote," We have had an amazing weekend so far and so much fun uniting our friends, families and the #mafs family represented - we love you all ❤️"

She ended her caption with the hashtags #married, #wedding and #marriedatfirstsight and tagged fellow MAFS alums Jamie Otis Hehner, Doug Hehner, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, who attended the ceremony.

Francetic also posted pics from the ceremony, in addition to him and Griffin hanging out with friends.

"A literal perfect day and phenomenal weekend with the best crew anyone could ask for! A huge thank you to @iamcalvinroberson for running the show and making sure @dr.jessicagriffin said yes 😂 these are all the photos I have, so more to come when we get the professional shots," he captioned his carousel.

Similar to his now wife, Francetic concluded his caption with the hashtags, #wedding and #bestdayever, along with tagging the same cast mates as Griffin.

MAFS alum Shawniece Jackson commented on Francetic's post, writing, "Yessssss I can post! ❤️ so happy to be a apart of your love story 🤗"

Days after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Griffin won't be returning to Married at First Sight after going public with their romance, Francetic proposed to Griffin in April 2019 at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Francetic broke the news of the engagement on Instagram.

"I just love how happy she looks. Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine forever," the season 6 cast mate captioned his post along with the hashtags, #shesmine and #nervouswreck.

Griffin also shared the happy news on her Instagram feed, along with photos of their time at the Grand Canyon.

"I have always said, you can find love in extraordinary ways — you just have to follow your heart and be you, nobody other than you, and the right person will find you (if he's persistent enough and eventually hunts you down and won't take no for an answer.)," she wrote.

A friend of the couple shared with PEOPLE at the time: "He proposed after their hike and her sister was there. He was so nervous! Jessica had no idea what was happening. It was a total surprise."

"They are both beyond thrilled," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. "They knew this would be the end result all along."

