Married at First Sight's Jason Carrion Marries British Soap Star Roxanne Pallett

Married at First Sight alumnus Jason Carrion is once again a married man.

Carrion— who split from wife Cortney Hendrix last year after they wed in March 2014 on the Lifetime reality show — got married on Sunday to British soap star Roxanne Pallett, according to The Sun.

The couple said “I do” in front of their 10closest family and friends at Lutheran Evangelical Church in New York City, the newspaper reported. Photos from the nuptials showed Pallett, 37, stunning in a white dress while Carrion, 30, wore his firefighter suit and tie.

“To walk down the aisle in such a perfect fairy-tale setting towards my dream man, was the happiest moment of my life,” Pallett told The Sun. “I’m still floating on a cloud.”

Said Carrion, “Watching her walk down the aisle as I took her hand in marriage was one of the most significant moments in my life. I have finally found my person, the one who I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Carrion announced his engagement to the Celebrity Big Brother alumna last month on Instagram with a photo of the scene from Rocky II where Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) proposes to Adrian (Talia Shire).

The reality star captioned the shot with a line from the film — “I was wondering if you wouldn’t mind marrying me very much” — before gushing over his own fiancé.

“When I said you’re the love of my life I truly mean that,” he wrote. “You get me more than anyone ever has and ever will. I know that my mom is looking down on us smiling because she knows that her son has someone I can truly call family.”

“To my fiancé @roxannepalettofficial,” Carrion concluded the sweet post, along with a heart emoji.

Carrion’s wedding to Pallet comes less than a year after his divorce from Hendrix, 32. The couple got married in March 2014 on season 1 of MAFS, on which relationship experts pair up strangers who agree to meet on their wedding day.

In a statement to PEOPLE in March 2019, Carrion, who is also a wrestler, said that while he and Hendrix had decided to end their “fairytale” five-year marriage, they “continue to love and support one another.”

“It is with a heart full of sadness that me and Cortney have decided to separate,” he said. “We fell deeply in love, and had very much a fairytale story being married as complete strangers in the docu-series, Married at First Sight.”

Hendrix, 31, posted an Instagram at the time, admitting they fought to make things work.

“We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way,” she wrote. “We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”