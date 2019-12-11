Married at First Sight alumnus Jason Carrion is engaged.

In a screenshot of his private Instagram account obtained by PEOPLE, Carrion, 33, announced his engagement to girlfriend Roxanne Palett with a photo of the scene from Rocky II where Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) proposes to Adrian (Talia Shire).

Carrion captioned the shot with a line from the film — “I was wondering if you wouldn’t mind marrying me very much” — before gushing over his own fiancé.

“When I said you’re the love of my life I truly mean that,” the former reality star wrote. “You get me more than anyone ever has and ever will. I know that my mom is looking down on us smiling because she knows that her son has someone I can truly call family.”

“To my fiancé @roxannepalettofficial,” Carrion concluded the sweet post, along with a heart emoji.

Carrion’s engagement to Pallet comes less than a year after his divorce from wife Cortney Hendrix. The couple got married in March 2014 on season 1 of Lifetime’s reality show, on which relationship experts pair up strangers who agree to meet on their wedding day.

In a statement to PEOPLE in March, Carrion, a firefighter and wrestler, said that while he and Hendrix, 32, had decided to end their “fairytale” five-year marriage, they “continue to love and support one another.”

“It is with a heart full of sadness that me and Cortney have decided to separate,” he said. “We fell deeply in love, and had very much a fairytale story being married as complete strangers in the docu-series, Married at First Sight.”

“We both had such an incredibly magical journey together these past few years, making this that much harder to write and even harder to live,” he continued. “These last few months, we asked for privacy to reevaluate things. It has been a very difficult time for me especially with all the rumors, as well as the public wanting updates about our marriage.”

The former couple quietly filed for divorce in February following a six-month separation.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy because we both know all the intrigue is just a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead,” Carrion concluded. “Although we’ve decided to go our separate ways, we continue to love and support one another and still share a common goal to remain friends. I think the best way I could summarize how I feel is through a quote that has stayed with me for some time by Joseph Campell, ‘We must be willing to let go of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.’ “

Hendrix announced their split on Instagram at the time, admitting they fought to make things work.

“We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way,” she wrote. “We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

Before the split, Carrion had opened up to E! News about overcoming marital issues.

“”I had to take a step back and re-evaluate what was most important in my life — my wife,” he said. “I started making our marriage my main priority and started to see a huge growth in our relationship.”