Married at First Sight's Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley Split After 10 Months of Marriage

It’s over for Married at First Sight‘s Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley.

“Jaclyn and Ryan have divorced as of this month,” a source close to the former spouses tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They remain friends and are grateful for everything they’ve learned while being married to a stranger.”

The exes starred on season six of Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) and were married for a total of 10 months.

Jaclyn and Ryan on their wedding day Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Though they chose to stay married on the season finale, the couple often clashed over their different lifestyles. Schwartzberg was seen as more of a homebody while Buckley wanted to be more social.

Schwartzberg and Buckley may not have found lasting love, but another couple on their season — Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre — are happily awaiting the arrival of their first child together.

A brand-new season of Married at First Sight — set in Dallas — will premiere July 10 at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.