Married at First Sight: Highs and Lows from the Series' Seven Seasons

Here's everything that's gone right – and wrong – since the show kicked off in 2014

Lindsay Kimble
and Christina Butan
November 20, 2017 04:40 PM
<p>Six more strangers have taken the plunge on season 7 of <a href="https://people.com/tag/Married-at-first-sight"><em>Married at First Sight</em></a>, and while only time will tell whether their relationships are made to last, the new couples can certainly learn from their predecessors.</p> <p>While some of the marriages created by the series have ended in divorce, others flourished into families. Here&#8217;s everything that&#8217;s gone right &mdash; and wrong &mdash; since the show kicked off in 2014.</p>
Married at First Sight's Highs and Lows

Six more strangers have taken the plunge on season 7 of Married at First Sight, and while only time will tell whether their relationships are made to last, the new couples can certainly learn from their predecessors.

While some of the marriages created by the series have ended in divorce, others flourished into families. Here’s everything that’s gone right — and wrong — since the show kicked off in 2014.

Kinetic Content
<p>Things were going well for season 1 couple <a href="https://people.com/babies/jamie-otis-tells-doug-hehner-pregnant-again-clip/">Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner</a> in summer 2016: they had just <a href="https://people.com/tv/jamie-otis-doug-hehner-married-at-first-sight-love-story/">renewed their vows</a>, and two months later announced their first pregnancy.&nbsp;Less than two weeks after announcing their happy news in July 2016, however, Otis miscarried at four months.</p> <p>&#8220;Not a day goes by that I don&rsquo;t wake up thinking of you, Baby Hehner. I know I have to get back to &#8216;normal life&#8217; but I just don&#8217;t know how to,&#8221; Jamie&nbsp;wrote on social media.</p>
Low: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Lose Their First Pregnancy

Things were going well for season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner in summer 2016: they had just renewed their vows, and two months later announced their first pregnancy. Less than two weeks after announcing their happy news in July 2016, however, Otis miscarried at four months.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t wake up thinking of you, Baby Hehner. I know I have to get back to ‘normal life’ but I just don’t know how to,” Jamie wrote on social media.

Jamie Otis/Instagram
<p>In February 2017, six months after the miscarriage of their son &mdash; when she was four months along &mdash; the married couple <a href="https://people.com/babies/jamie-otis-pregnant-rainbow-baby/">announced they were expecting</a>. They found out on what was supposed to be their son&#8217;s due date.</p> <p>&#8220;I&#8217;d be lying if I didn&rsquo;t add that we are also a bit fearful of losing our sweet little peanut, but we are choosing happiness and excitement over fear,&#8221; Otis wrote when <a href="https://people.com/babies/jamie-otis-pregnant-rainbow-baby/">revealing their rainbow baby</a> news.</p> <p>Earlier this month, Otis&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/jamie-otis-15-weeks-pregnant-healthier-pregnancy-this-time/">hit the 15-week mark</a>, revealing that her second pregnancy had been much healthier.</p>
High: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Announce Their Rainbow Baby

In February 2017, six months after the miscarriage of their son — when she was four months along — the married couple announced they were expecting. They found out on what was supposed to be their son’s due date.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t add that we are also a bit fearful of losing our sweet little peanut, but we are choosing happiness and excitement over fear,” Otis wrote when revealing their rainbow baby news.

Earlier this month, Otis hit the 15-week mark, revealing that her second pregnancy had been much healthier.

Courtesy Otis Hehner Family
<p>Jessica Castro&#8217;s marriage to Ryan De Nino took a terrifying turn after <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-split-after-finale/">their season&#8217;s 2015 finale</a>. Castro filed for a restraining order against De Nino, with her attorney Marc Rapaport <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-jessica-castro-is-terrified-because-of-ryan-de-nino/">telling PEOPLE</a> that his client was &#8220;terrified for her life.&#8221;</p> <p>In November 2015, <a href="http://nypost.com/2015/11/19/reality-tv-show-tries-to-use-journalist-shield-law-to-protect-footage/"><em>The New York Post</em></a> reported that Castro was suing De Nino in the Queens Family Court for harassment, menacing and stalking.</p>
Low: Jessica Castro Claims Ryan De Nino Threatened Her Life

Jessica Castro’s marriage to Ryan De Nino took a terrifying turn after their season’s 2015 finale. Castro filed for a restraining order against De Nino, with her attorney Marc Rapaport telling PEOPLE that his client was “terrified for her life.”

In November 2015, The New York Post reported that Castro was suing De Nino in the Queens Family Court for harassment, menacing and stalking.

Kinetic Content
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/article/married-first-sight-david-norton-denies-domestic-violence-rumors-exclusive">David Norton</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/article/meet-married-first-sight-cast-third-season">Vanessa Nelson</a> &mdash; who both split from their season 3 matches &mdash; got another shot at love in a spin-off series,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sights-david-and-vanessa-get-second-chance-at-love/"><em>Married at First Sight: Second Chances</em></a>. The show &mdash; which was filming in Atlanta last fall &mdash; follows Norton and Nelson as they date around under the guidance of the <em>MAFS</em> experts.</p>
High: David Norton and Vanessa Nelson Get a Second Chance at Love

David Norton and Vanessa Nelson — who both split from their season 3 matches — got another shot at love in a spin-off series, Married at First Sight: Second Chances. The show — which was filming in Atlanta last fall — follows Norton and Nelson as they date around under the guidance of the MAFS experts.

Kinetic Content (2)
<p>Another couple bites the dust: after making it nearly a year,&nbsp;Sonia Granados and her husband Nick Pendergrast announced their plans to divorce in March 2017.</p> <p>The season 4 couple <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-sonia-granados-nick-pendergrast-announce-divorce-after-less-than-year-marriage/">said in a joint statement</a>, &#8220;We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage, we have decided to separate and file for divorce. Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with <em>MAFS</em>.&#8221;</p>
Low: Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast File for Divorce

Another couple bites the dust: after making it nearly a year, Sonia Granados and her husband Nick Pendergrast announced their plans to divorce in March 2017.

The season 4 couple said in a joint statement, “We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage, we have decided to separate and file for divorce. Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS.”

Nick Pendergrast/Instagram
<p>Two months later, <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-first-sight-tom-wilson-lillian-vilchez-divorce/">more sad news</a>: their fellow season 4 castmates&nbsp;Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson were splitting, too. &#8220;This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans,&#8221; they said in a statement to PEOPLE.</p> <p>&ldquo;They tried to make it work. They really, really did,&rdquo; a source close to the couple &mdash;&nbsp;who wed on April 2, 2015 &mdash;&nbsp;told PEOPLE. &ldquo;I&rsquo;ve never seen two people fight for their marriage like they have, but at the end of the day they realized they are moving in different directions. On paper, they are truly the perfect match but life got in the way.&rdquo;</p>
Low: Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson File for Divorce

Two months later, more sad news: their fellow season 4 castmates Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson were splitting, too. “This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“They tried to make it work. They really, really did,” a source close to the couple — who wed on April 2, 2015 — told PEOPLE. “I’ve never seen two people fight for their marriage like they have, but at the end of the day they realized they are moving in different directions. On paper, they are truly the perfect match but life got in the way.”

GIO MORALES
<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/jamie-otis-doug-hehner-welcome-daughter-henley-grace/">She&#8217;s here</a>! The couple&#8217;s rainbow baby arrived happy and healthy on Aug. 22, 2017.&nbsp;&ldquo;Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,&rdquo; her rep told PEOPLE.</p> <p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,&rdquo; Otis, who opened up about her difficult relationship with her mother in her&nbsp;<a href="http://aax-us-east.amazon-adsystem.com/x/c/QrZP0og4VQOcQQ6wfw2Ih3gAAAFdi3_LaAEAAAFKAcaB86Y/https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CPSPRSO/ref=as_at-kindle-redirect/?creativeASIN=B01CPSPRSO&amp;linkCode=w50&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;imprToken=tEb4UqXO7fNfl4rU6LWR-g&amp;slotNum=0&amp;_encoding=UTF8&amp;btkr=1">memoir&nbsp;<em>Wifey 101</em></a>, previously said. &ldquo;I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.&rdquo;</p>
High: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Daughter Henley Grace

She’s here! The couple’s rainbow baby arrived happy and healthy on Aug. 22, 2017. “Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” her rep told PEOPLE.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” Otis, who opened up about her difficult relationship with her mother in her memoir Wifey 101, previously said. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”

Courtesy Jamie Otis Hehner
<p>After one year of marriage, the season 4 stars <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-cody-knapek-danielle-degroot-divorce/">told PEOPLE on Aug. 22, 2017</a>, &#8220;we are deeply saddened to announce that we&rsquo;ve decided to go our separate ways.&nbsp;We remain the closest of friends, and have enjoyed sharing our lives with our&nbsp;<em>Married at First Sight</em>&nbsp;family.&rdquo;</p> <p>The couple wed in August 2016 and often&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-cody-knapek-danielle-degroot-blow-confidence-bedroom/">battled on the show</a>&nbsp;over DeGroot&rsquo;s hesitation to consummate their marriage. Though they chose to stay married on the season finale of Lifetime&rsquo;s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content), DeGroot revealed on the show&rsquo;s reunion episode that she still hadn&rsquo;t fallen for her husband.</p>
Low: Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot Announce Plans to Divorce

After one year of marriage, the season 4 stars told PEOPLE on Aug. 22, 2017, “we are deeply saddened to announce that we’ve decided to go our separate ways. We remain the closest of friends, and have enjoyed sharing our lives with our Married at First Sight family.”

The couple wed in August 2016 and often battled on the show over DeGroot’s hesitation to consummate their marriage. Though they chose to stay married on the season finale of Lifetime’s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content), DeGroot revealed on the show’s reunion episode that she still hadn’t fallen for her husband.

Larry Remiker
<p>Season 5 newlyweds Duhon and Downs didn&#8217;t make it very long <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-nate-duhon-sheila-downs-split/">before announcing their divorce</a> on Nov. 20, 2017. While Duhon said details of the split would stay private, Downs took to Twitter with a lengthy explanation of the pair&#8217;s demise, citing infidelity on her husband&#8217;s part.&nbsp;News of the split might not have come as a surprise to fans of the Lifetime series, who witnessed the pair endure own ups and downs early on, including an&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-sheila-nate-explosive-fight/">explosive fight</a>&nbsp;as well as the finale episode &mdash; when&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-nate-duhon-second-thoughts-sheila-downs/">Duhon revealed his doubts about their marriage</a>.</p>
Low: Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs Split

Season 5 newlyweds Duhon and Downs didn’t make it very long before announcing their divorce on Nov. 20, 2017. While Duhon said details of the split would stay private, Downs took to Twitter with a lengthy explanation of the pair’s demise, citing infidelity on her husband’s part. News of the split might not have come as a surprise to fans of the Lifetime series, who witnessed the pair endure own ups and downs early on, including an explosive fight as well as the finale episode — when Duhon revealed his doubts about their marriage.

Nate Duhon/Instagram
<p>Season 4 alum <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-see-the-newlyweds-exclusive-wedding-portraits/">Nick Pendergrast</a>&nbsp;and his girlfriend&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-first-sight-nick-pendergrast-inside-relationship-heather-yerrid-post-divorce-sonia-granados/">Heather Yerrid</a>&nbsp;confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they welcomed twins&mdash;a boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae&mdash;in December 2017.</p> <p>&ldquo;We are in awe with the twins. This entire experience has been surreal,&rdquo; Pendergrast and Yerrid said in a statement. &ldquo;If you would have asked either of us if this is what we&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/married-at-first-sight-nick-pendergrast-expecting-twins-girlfriend-pregnant/">thought life would look like</a>&nbsp;in a year, we would have laughed.&rdquo;</p> <p>The couple was concerned with their twins health when they arrived two months early, but the babies gained weight and thrived after their births. Pendergrast and Yerrid celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the hospital to make &#8220;sure they didn&rsquo;t spend one holiday alone.&#8221;</p>
High: Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid Welcome Twins 

Season 4 alum Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they welcomed twins—a boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae—in December 2017.

“We are in awe with the twins. This entire experience has been surreal,” Pendergrast and Yerrid said in a statement. “If you would have asked either of us if this is what we thought life would look like in a year, we would have laughed.”

The couple was concerned with their twins health when they arrived two months early, but the babies gained weight and thrived after their births. Pendergrast and Yerrid celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the hospital to make “sure they didn’t spend one holiday alone.”

Courtesy Nick Pendergrast
<p>Shawniece Jackson revealed&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/married-at-first-sight-shawniece-jackson-pregnant-expecting-first-child/">she&rsquo;s expecting her first child</a>&nbsp;with hubby Jephte Pierre in April. Despite the couple&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-shawniece-jephte-fight/">explosive argument</a> during Season 6, they remain happily married and looking forward to the arrival of their baby.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;I want to be a proud, present father who shows and gives their child all the love I can possibly give,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/parents/married-at-first-sight-jephte-pierre-shocked-shawniece-jackson-pregnancy/">Pierre told People</a>.&nbsp;&ldquo;I have no doubt in my mind that Shawniece will be an amazing mother. She&rsquo;ll be loving, caring and selfless. Any amazing quality a great mother should have, Shawniece already has and more.&rdquo;</p>
High: Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Are Expecting

Shawniece Jackson revealed she’s expecting her first child with hubby Jephte Pierre in April. Despite the couple’s explosive argument during Season 6, they remain happily married and looking forward to the arrival of their baby. 

“I want to be a proud, present father who shows and gives their child all the love I can possibly give,” Pierre told People. “I have no doubt in my mind that Shawniece will be an amazing mother. She’ll be loving, caring and selfless. Any amazing quality a great mother should have, Shawniece already has and more.”

Courtesy Kinetic Content
<p>After a bumpy start to their relationship, Mia Bally&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-mia-bally-tristan-thompson-divorce/">filed for divorce</a> from Tristan Thompson in Dallas County, Texas, on September 4. The season 7 couple are divorcing while the show is still airing. The short marriage ends after the couple encountered problems early on:&nbsp;Bally&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-bride-detained-airport-honeymoon/">was detained at the airport</a>&nbsp;before their honeymoon due to being previously charged with stalking and unauthorized use of a credit card involving an ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/961190/watch-married-at-first-sight-s-tristan-discover-his-wife-mia-is-still-on-dating-apps">E! News</a>&nbsp;also reported that&nbsp;Thompson learned that Bally may have still been using dating apps.</p>
Low: Mia Bally Files for Divorce from Tristan Thompson

After a bumpy start to their relationship, Mia Bally filed for divorce from Tristan Thompson in Dallas County, Texas, on September 4. The season 7 couple are divorcing while the show is still airing. The short marriage ends after the couple encountered problems early on: Bally was detained at the airport before their honeymoon due to being previously charged with stalking and unauthorized use of a credit card involving an ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. E! News also reported that Thompson learned that Bally may have still been using dating apps.

Nat Chittamai and Kaitlin Hooper
<p>Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley, who appeared on Season 6 of the show, <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-jaclyn-schwartzberg-ryan-buckley-divorce/">divorced after 10 months of marriage in June</a>. They often clashed over their different lifestyles; Schwartzberg was more of a homebody compared to Buckley, who wanted to be more social. According to a source close to the former spouses, the couple have remained friends.</p>
Low: Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley Split

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley, who appeared on Season 6 of the show, divorced after 10 months of marriage in June. They often clashed over their different lifestyles; Schwartzberg was more of a homebody compared to Buckley, who wanted to be more social. According to a source close to the former spouses, the couple have remained friends.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby 
<p>Just days after the mom of one&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BnJ8u9NFB6I/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=jamienotis">shared a picture of a pregnancy test</a>&nbsp;that she hoped was positive, Jamie Otis discovered <a href="https://people.com/parents/jamie-otis-chemical-pregnancy-mission-to-have-another-baby/">she had a chemical pregnancy</a>, which is &ldquo;an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation,&rdquo; according to Healthline.</p> <p>&#8220;I don&rsquo;t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers &amp; carry their babies to term and others struggle?&rdquo; she shared in an Instagram post about the experience in September.</p> <p>Otis and husband&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/doug-hehner/">Doug Hehner</a>&nbsp;gave birth to daughter Henley Grace in August 2017.</p>
Low: Jamie Otis Reveals She Had A Chemical Pregnancy

Just days after the mom of one shared a picture of a pregnancy test that she hoped was positive, Jamie Otis discovered she had a chemical pregnancy, which is “an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation,” according to Healthline.

“I don’t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?” she shared in an Instagram post about the experience in September.

Otis and husband Doug Hehner gave birth to daughter Henley Grace in August 2017.

Jamie Otis/Instagram
<p>Season 4&#8217;s Brandi&nbsp;Broughton and Quinton Strother didn&#8217;t tie the knot when they appeared on the show, but their love was rekindled two years later&nbsp;after seeing each other again on the&nbsp;<em>MAFS</em>&nbsp;matchmaking special.&nbsp;Strother <a href="https://people.com/tv/married-at-first-sight-brandi-quinton-engaged/">popped the question in August</a> at&nbsp;Saltyard, a restaurant in Atlanta, with the couple&rsquo;s family and friends present.</p> <p>&ldquo;[Brandi is] a&nbsp;gorgeous, God fearing black woman that pushes herself, and us, to strive for greatness day in and day out. We may not have been married at first sight, but I can&rsquo;t deny that it wasn&rsquo;t love at first sight,&rdquo; Strother said in a statement.</p>
High: Brandi Broughton and Quinton Strother Got Engaged

Season 4’s Brandi Broughton and Quinton Strother didn’t tie the knot when they appeared on the show, but their love was rekindled two years later after seeing each other again on the MAFS matchmaking special. Strother popped the question in August at Saltyard, a restaurant in Atlanta, with the couple’s family and friends present.

“[Brandi is] a gorgeous, God fearing black woman that pushes herself, and us, to strive for greatness day in and day out. We may not have been married at first sight, but I can’t deny that it wasn’t love at first sight,” Strother said in a statement.

Brandi Broughton
<p>Season 5 alums Ashley Petta, 32, and Anthony D&rsquo;Amico, 35, announced that they&#8217;re expecting their first child together in August. While the couple&nbsp;initially fought over when to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/mafs-ashley-petta-pregnancy-time-frame-anthony-damico-shocked/">start having a family on the show</a>, Petta and D&rsquo;Amico are &#8220;over the moon&#8221; with the news.</p> <p>&#8220;We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,&rdquo; says the couple in a statement.</p>
High: Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Are Expecting 

Season 5 alums Ashley Petta, 32, and Anthony D’Amico, 35, announced that they’re expecting their first child together in August. While the couple initially fought over when to start having a family on the show, Petta and D’Amico are “over the moon” with the news.

“We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” says the couple in a statement.

Chicago Maternity & Newborn Photographers Sri and Jana www.sriandjana.com
<p>Just a few months after Season 3 alum Sam Role got engaged to her&nbsp;boyfriend Chris Wise in January, the <a href="https://people.com/parents/married-at-first-sight-sam-role-expecting-first-child/">couple announced that they were expecting</a>.&nbsp;The two welcomed&nbsp;Isabella Myra Wise in September.</p> <p>&ldquo;I was very excited to find out I was pregnant. I wasn&rsquo;t sure if it was going to be possible since I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was younger,&rdquo; Role told People.</p>
High: Sam Role and fiancé Chris Wise Welcome Daughter

Just a few months after Season 3 alum Sam Role got engaged to her boyfriend Chris Wise in January, the couple announced that they were expecting. The two welcomed Isabella Myra Wise in September.

“I was very excited to find out I was pregnant. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible since I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was younger,” Role told People.

Courtesy Sam Role
