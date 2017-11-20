Married at First Sight: Highs and Lows from the Series' Seven Seasons

Married at First Sight's Highs and Lows
Kinetic Content
Low: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Lose Their First Pregnancy
Jamie Otis/Instagram
High: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Announce Their Rainbow Baby
Courtesy Otis Hehner Family
Low: Jessica Castro Claims Ryan De Nino Threatened Her Life
Kinetic Content
High: David Norton and Vanessa Nelson Get a Second Chance at Love
Kinetic Content (2)
Low: Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast File for Divorce
Nick Pendergrast/Instagram
Low: Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson File for Divorce
GIO MORALES
High: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Daughter Henley Grace
Courtesy Jamie Otis Hehner
Low: Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot Announce Plans to Divorce
Larry Remiker
Low: Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs Split
Nate Duhon/Instagram
High: Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid Welcome Twins
Courtesy Nick Pendergrast
High: Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Are Expecting
Courtesy Kinetic Content
Low: Mia Bally Files for Divorce from Tristan Thompson
Nat Chittamai and Kaitlin Hooper
Low: Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley Split
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Low: Jamie Otis Reveals She Had A Chemical Pregnancy
Jamie Otis/Instagram
High: Brandi Broughton and Quinton Strother Got Engaged
Brandi Broughton
High: Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Are Expecting
Chicago Maternity & Newborn Photographers Sri and Jana www.sriandjana.com
High: Sam Role and fiancé Chris Wise Welcome Daughter
Courtesy Sam Role
