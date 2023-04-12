'MAFS' Expert DeVon Franklin Urges Airris to Stop Using Lack of Attraction as 'Excuse' in Marriage to Jasmine

Airris is still stuck on his lack of attraction to wife Jasmine, but he's looking for deeper emotional intimacy to figure out if they'll stayed married or divorce

By
Published on April 12, 2023 10:00 AM

Airris just isn't there with Jasmine on Married at First Sight — and it's because he wants her to go deeper.

The married couple is still struggling with their emotional intimacy as Decision Day moves closer and closer.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview for Wednesday night's episode, Airris has a heart-to-heart discussion with MAFS expert DeVon Franklin about how to bring his relationship with Jasmine closer to comfort.

"When you think about this obstacle, what would need to happen for you to feel like, 'Okay, here's how I could possibly get there?'" Franklin asks.

Airris and DeVon Franklin from Married at First Sight
Lifetime

For Airris, the first thing that arises is Jasmine's guard — which hasn't yet allowed her to share the more vulnerable sides of herself.

"I guess, like, a deeper connection, and for her to, like, open up a little bit more," he says. "Even Dr. Pepper gave us a bowl of questions we had to ask each other. So, I might answer a question. I might dive deep and pour out to this question, and her answer might be, like, real surface level."

Franklin suggests there may be more benefit in asking Jasmine follow-up questions. "What about asking her more questions? Instead of maybe saying 'Oh, well I went deep and she didn't,' — which is a judgment."

Airris is also thinking a lot about furthering his intimacy with Jasmine. Though the pair agreed to be celibate until after Decision Day, Airris compares the "peck" kisses and early marriage moments to their lack of intimacy now.

"When the whole physical attraction got brought out in the open, it kind of created this distance," he says.

"It's not that big of a deal, but it's become that big of a deal," he says of lacking physical attraction to his wife.

Airris and Jasmine
Airris and Jasmine. LIFETIME

Franklin encourages Airris to make the first move instead. "The more you take the initiative and break the ice, the more you're gonna see what's there for you," the expert says. "Part of what I would ask you to do is, can you verbalize to her what your commitment is to her?"

He continues, "Don't let the 'I'm not physically attracted to you' become a crutch and an excuse that gets you to Decision Day, and it becomes a predetermined outcome because you've already been using this as the excuse."

Airris is thinking the same thing. "What I don't want to happen is Decision Day comes and five, six months later I'm like, 'Damn, I wish I would have did what DeVon told me I would.'"

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

