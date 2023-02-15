'MAFS' : Mackinley Questions Where 'Things Go from Here' After Clash with Domynique on Commitment Issues

Domynique and Mackinley tied the knot without ever meeting — but as shown in PEOPLE's exclusive clip, he's not ready to sign a lease in Nashville just yet

By
Published on February 15, 2023 10:00 AM

Domynique and Mackinley may not see eye to eye on their future home.

In PEOPLE's exclusive peek at Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, the newlyweds have a tense conversation about Mack's current living situation. The conversation comes after Dom expresses concern over Mack's ability to commit because he's been hesitant to put down solid roots in Tennessee.

"I feel like I made a smart decision by not jumping into a new house or apartment when I was going through this process," Mack says of his current living situation. "I wasn't sure what area I wanted to be in."

Dom is honest about how this looks from her perspective as a new wife. "Taking everything into consideration — like how you moved from Michigan to California and then California to Nashville — you know, you don't have any ties," she said.

"You've still... got that free-roamer option," she continues. "That also is going through my mind a little bit. For me, it's like, I don't really have any plan to move from Nashville. The fact that you're not 100 percent tied to this place…"

Domynique and Mackinley Married at First Sight
Lifetime (2)

As Dom trails off, Mack tries to smooth things over — all while validating his wife's concerns.

"All I can say is I came down here with the intent of moving here and making sure I liked it. I wanted to not jump into a place just to jump into a place," he responds.

Given that the pair just tied the knot sight unseen, Dom grilled Mack further on his decision-making skills.

"But, like, jump into a marriage though?" she asked. "You were apprehensive about signing a lease, but you're jumping into a marriage."

Mack can't — and doesn't — deny the point Dom is making. To cameras, he expresses a bit of concern about their ability to get on the same page.

"I was upfront from the get about my living situation. Now it's this big thing, and clearly a big deal to her," he says. "I don't know where things go from here."

Married at First Sight Season 16 Teases Bodyshaming Drama, Imperfect Spouses and No ‘Chemistry

Dom and Mack are one of the couples from season 16 of Married at First Sight who chose to get married before ever meeting. So far, they made it down the aisle and through a tropical honeymoon, but adjusting to real, everyday life may not be as easy as they'd hoped.

Mack has been honest about his trust issues following a harsh ending to his last relationship. Dom, however, has been searching for something meaningful and serious — which is why she signed up for the zero-to-marriage dating show. Only time will tell if these two make it for the long haul.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

